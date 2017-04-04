Former Breitbart editor named editor-in-chief of The Highlander
In a joint statement issued Saturday, April 1, former U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the former senior...
“Freaky Friday” pandemic hits UCR
The spontaneous phenomenon coined “Freaky Friday,” hit the Inland Empire and the rest of the world on Friday, March 31, leaving researchers and professors...
Write-Off: Be pro-grizzly for a better UCR
An ancient proverb from the country of Snoglandia features the grizzly bear as the omnipotent symbol of wisdom. The beautiful, furry creature is probably...
McDonald’s is exactly what you expect
Name: McDonald’s Rating: N/A Location: 2242 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507 Price Range: $ Hours: 24 hours Category: Fast Food, Burgers, Salads, Chicken, Much More Credit/Debit Card: Yes Takeout: Yes Delivery: No Other amenities: Nothing screams America quite louder than the shite lords...
Are movie sequels and adaptations good for culture?
I was going to take this article as an opportunity to review “Ghost in the Shell” ― the live adaptation of Mamoru Oshii’s cartoon...
Dave Chappelle and Lena Dunham body swap
In other breaking Arts and Entertainment news, acclaimed comedian Dave Chappelle and “Girls” creator Lena Dunham had their bodies swapped as well. This news...
Top seven most WOKE characters in the history of movies
What does it mean to be “woke?” Being woke involves a number of things. Firstly, to be woke, one has to acknowledge what is...
Childish Gambino cancels Spring Splash appearance, replaced by Billy Ray Cyrus
“Childish Gambino is going to perform at UCR again!” they said. “It’s gonna get lit!” they said. “Oh shit he cancelled?” they wailed. Yes,...
Artists more influential than The Beatles
Full disclosure: We love The Beatles. Most, if not all, of the artists mentioned on this list are directly influenced by The Beatles and...
Baseball shuts down Kansas State early, wins series 2-1
The UC Riverside baseball team (10-5) put the clamps on the offense of the Kansas State University Wildcats (12-3) in a doubleheader on Friday,...
Coach K is an overrated in-game coach
For all of the years that Duke University men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has failed to meet expectations at Duke, he hasn’t really received...
Men’s golf finishes 13th at Del Walker Intercollegiate
UC Riverside’s men’s golf team finished 13th out of 15 schools competing in the Del Walker Intercollegiate Tournament at the par-70 Virginia Country Club...
Baseball splits pair in Vegas, knocks off Holy Cross to open series
UC Riverside baseball (6-3) took on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas over this past week, splitting the two-game series with the Runnin’ Rebels....
KD injured, Spurs are now the favorites to win the west
In the modern NBA, where stretch bigs and 3-point shooting are priority, size can be overlooked quite a lot. Size in this case matters,...
Future reconquers Atlanta’s throne?
He actually does no such thing. But, he did drop two albums within two weeks and that’s pretty crazy. There is something to be...
Big Sean brings us into his life and aims to motivate...
At 28 years old, Detroit rapper Big Sean has certainly come a long way from humble beginnings. With poppy, lyrically shallow singles like “Dance...
