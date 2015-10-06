Highlander Journal

“Cityscape” by Faraz Rizvi

Wade through stygian night,

Through sprawl of suburbia outward

Into urban territory.

A single image of being in a place:

Los Angeles skyline jutting upward through

Stonewall darkness of nighttime;

Freeways like labyrinthine corridors

Of concrete. Allegedly, it was the Romans

In the second century who perfected the

Use of concrete in urban space.

These towers of glass and steel and iron, and concrete,

Diminutive to our human scale,

Hegemonic in their control of space are

“Shearing off the rains tresses.”

And those other lights below them, around them,

glinting like pieces of flint struck against steel?

The anxiety of being lost in these

Corridors, of realizing it just cannot last as

It all is. It is that too.

It is the negotiation of being in a place

And being swallowed by it.

“How to be an Artist” by Racheal Adair

Like all good authors, go to Paris.

Go on a boat, remember to sneak absinthe from

Chechen smugglers and hallucinate

the Frenchman you are kissing in front

of another ‘Madonna and Child’

is actually Ernest Hemingway, and

soon he will smash the heads of

challenging suitors in with a bottle of brandy.

Buy a hundred vintage ‘20s dresses and

rent an apartment with walls made of glass

perfect distance for jumping into the river.

Sit in the window naked, smoking cigarette

after cigarette, staring at a blank piece of paper.

Like all good writers; go to Paris.

“Fragile Today” by Christal Mims

Fragile today.

Fragile and I have no home.

Dropping pieces, holding the phone,

realizing I have no one to call.

Fragile and,

please don’t speak too loudly,

or I might just drop the ball,

and tell you that I’ve been cracking from the inside out,

my shell hasn’t been doing too well lately.

Fragile today and my inability to make up my mind and be

one person or

another seems like

enough to

Fragile today and I think maybe I’m ready to…

No I’m not,

maybe I am.

No I’m not.

I’ll think about this later.

Fragile today and I don’t want a later.

Fragile today and I’m trying to truly care

about something.

It is a danger to run out of reasons.

Fragile today and I’m trying to keep my glass shards

intact.

Fragile today and I’ll drop them all this evening.

No one sees my hands bleeding.

Fragile today and I still have no one to call.

I never have anyone to call.