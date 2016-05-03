UC Davis Chancellor placed on leave

UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi was put on administrative leave on Wednesday, March 27 due to an investigation into allegations that she used her role as chancellor to help family members with jobs, misappropriated student funds and potentially lied about statements regarding an incident where students were pepper-sprayed by campus police back in 2011.

In a petition, over 400 faculty members showed their support for her stay as chancellor but UC President Janet Napolitano questions Katehi’s integrity in light of the recent discovery that she lied about paying a public relations firm over $175,000 to repair UC Davis’ image after campus police pepper-sprayed students at a protest.

While some faculty may wish for her to keep her position, students who occupied Katehi’s office for 36 days demanded her resignation. Students also supported President Napolitano’s stance, as highlighted in the quote from UC Student Association President Kevin Sabo, “the UC has plenty of challenges — nefarious chancellors should not be one of them. We applaud President Napolitano’s decisive action and commend her for standing with students.”