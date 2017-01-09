UC student regent application now open

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018-19 UC student regent position and are open to undergraduate, graduate and professional students on all UC campuses.

If chosen, the student will serve a one-year term as a voting member on the UC Board of Regents. Additionally, the student regent will attend all board and respective committee meetings, providing ample opportunity to bring forth a direct student voice to the board. The student regent will be able to engage in work with shaping policy affecting long-range planning, student fees, educational matters, admission and compensation for the UC. The student regent will also have their tuition and fees fully covered during their year of service.

Marcela Ramirez, UCR Ph.D student in the higher education policy administration and policy program through the Graduate School of Education, currently serves as the 2016-17 student regent alongside Student Regent-Designate Paul Monge, current law student at Cal. Ramirez will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in HUB 367 from 4-5:30 p.m. to speak with students interested in learning more about the position.

The selection process consists of three rounds of interviews, with the student regent being appointed as the student regent-designate by July 2017 before officially beginning their term as student regent on July 1, 2018. Applications for the position will be accepted through email to Clare.Sheridan@ucop.edu until Sunday, February 26, 2017.

The application can be found here, with more information