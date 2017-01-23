On the lack of medical research for e-cigarettes and marijuana

Within the past decade, e-cigarettes have been marketed as the safe, economic-friendly alternative for users to get their nicotine fix instead of from cigarettes via nicotine-infused oils like peanut oil. A similar rhetoric is found for marijuana use, where views are skewed toward seeing it as an entirely positive medical drug to ease symptoms like depression and anxiety. What separates vaping and marijuana from cigarettes, though, is ultimately the lack of extensive medical research into them which severely delegitimizes them.
For example, it was only last year that former President Barack Obama approved further government-funded medical research into marijuana. This is also the same for FDA’s recent regulations on vaping and how it focuses on the nicotine danger instead of on promoting more scientific research into its benefits and health risks. While there is pushback from marijuana and e-cigarette users on government oversight, it is undeniable that cigarettes’ extensive research, both nationally and globally, has only been successful because of the American Cancer Society’s strong government oversight since the 1960s and certain landmark research. As such, it is too early to proclaim that vaping and marijuana are better alternatives in terms of health and safety than cigarettes because of the lack of medical research initiated by the government.
When one thinks of the benefits of vaping, its lowered nicotine count and use of natural oils is strongly emphasized as more environmentally and health friendly than cigarette use. Yet, these websites citing its benefits usually are the vape vendors and supporters who fail to cite solid scientific research behind those statements. Recently, more research has pointed toward its health risks, such as an American Chemical Society paper finding up to 31 compounds that are potential carcinogens and respiratory irritants. Even worse, its mentioning of thermal degradation — which is the ability to alter the temperature of the heated natural oil — brings up another issue. The paper found that the byproducts from the natural oils increase the likelihood of the vape’s heating coils malfunctioning and resulting in explosions. It is interesting that the suggested oil temperature is between 250 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit when those equivalent temperatures are considered dangerous smoke points in cooking. If it is dangerous to come near the oil when it reaches its smoke point, then it should be just as equally damaging if breathed in through vaping. This demonstrates that vaping could potentially be just as bad for lungs as cigarettes are — especially considering that cigarettes are not as likely to randomly explode.
Alongside vaping, recreational marijuana is also highly purported to be another drug that is beneficial. Yet, many are coming to the realization that better scientific research is necessary compared to the recommendation of people who vape. Several studies found that weed leads to lung problems and cause more extensive health risks like compromised learning and cognitive thinking that are lasting, especially for a pregnant woman’s child. However, compared to vaping, weed does show more promise as a medical drug, such as its use as treatment for chronic pain. Despite weed being around historically for far longer than vaping has as a popular drug, the lack of proper research really does harm its legitimacy as an entirely beneficial drug. In fact, perhaps the mixed research has helped contribute to its current monetary value — especially here in California.
Within society, the popularity of weed and vaping appears to be more a result of its trendiness rather than them serving as an actual healthier alternatives to smoking. In fact, the haziness behind both drugs only serve as further evidence of a need for the government to step in and encourage more research and laws for them. This is already shown through the government’s 1960s anti-cigarette campaign that proved that governmental censorship of drugs can result in positive extensive research.
Seriously? Oils? I think you better do some research. Once you see your mistake, almost every other thing you wrote about vaping falls to pieces.
It’s Ironic this author cites lack of research on vaping yet she fails to do any research herself on the matter. This is the epidemic of #Fakenews; uninformed authors spreading misinformation. There’s been plenty of non-industry research conducted on both vaping and ecigs, one need look no further than whats in tobacco cigarettes and the chemicals produced once lit on fire and inhaled. Here’s just a couple studies that to show vaping is less harmful than smoking: http://www.timescolonist.com/news/local/e-cigarettes-less-harmful-than-tobacco-uvic-study-says-1.7987974?utm_content=buffer098a7&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer https://www.rcplondon.ac.uk/projects/outputs/nicotine-without-smoke-tobacco-harm-reduction-0 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27543458 There are 1000’s of non-industry studies available comparing vaping to smoking, all you have to do is look.
Excuse me, but there is no ‘oil’ in eliquid. It consists of propylene glycol (a diol alcohol, not oil), glycerine (a triol sugar alcohol, not oil), nicotine (obviously, not an oil), and flavourings.
Eliquid manufacturers do not – and cannot- use any form of oil, as they don’t vaporise. All eliquid flavourings are water/propylene glycol-soluble, they have to be in order to work. To mention peanut oil is absurd, and any liquid maker actually using it shouldn’t be in business.
Going back to ‘real’ eliquid- with NO oil in it- it is possible to overheat the liquid, and release some nasties (formaldehyde, acrolein), but what EVERY report fails to mention, is that this tastes DISGUSTING. The vaper immediately coughs the offending puff back out, with practically none getting as far as the lungs. The machines they did the formaldehyde study with don’t have a cough reflex…
There is loads of science behind ecigs- notably PHE and RCP reports. You aren’t looking in the right places, obviously.
I’d challenge anyone stating “marketed as .. safe” to produce any ads from vendors within the last couple of years, supporting that claim. In the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and many other places, such claims are effectively illegal.
All the positive promotion of e-cigarettes has to come from unpaid advocates, and that is not ‘marketing’ but simply ‘promoting the truth’ of the innovative tobacco harm reduction technology that had allowed them to put cigarettes behind them.
And yes, I like to get my nicotine fix from e-cigarettes, just like I get my caffeine fix from a morning cuppa. But I bet this author used the term ‘fix’ to make it sound comparable to heroin or crystal meth.
This is an opinion piece, but opinions are like assholes. Everyone has one, most stink! This one is odorous! Not a shred of truth in this piece at all.
I sincerely hope that nobody is going to try to vape peanut oil after reading this article because that might actually be harmful. This is like somebody saying that vapers vape gasoline because they use “tanks” or that they vape actual grape juice because “e-juice”. Just because some people call e-liquid “oil” (which is unfortunate) doesn’t mean that e-liquid has any oil in it. It doesn’t. Also, coils don’t explode.
I suggest the removal or correction of this dangerously erroneous article.
Besides the absurdity of claiming that e-liquid contains ‘oils’, there are more hints that this article comes from someone who is woeful at their job and is intended as click bait.
1) Citing the e-cig advocates potential claims of safety but them failing to cite papers, while making wild claims attributed to studies, without linking to any of those studies.
2) “The paper found that the byproducts from the natural oils increase the likelihood of the vape’s heating coils malfunctioning and resulting in explosions.” Really? It should be obvious to every man and his dog by now, that ‘exploding batteries’ has more to do with electrical short circuits than the content of the e-liquid. Well, unless we’re vaping nitroglycerine (and for the sarcasm impaired – yes, that was sarcasm).
As to the negative research papers on e-cigarette safety, most of the negative papers are easily debunked, and come from pharmaceutical funding (direct competitors to e-cigarettes) or organisations such as the CDC or FDA Tobacco – which have had people at the helm with an ideological hatred of nicotine &/or anything resembling smoking.
On the positive side, there is little funding available for useful studies of e-cigarettes, but most found that although there might have been trace amounts of contaminants, or a negligible uptake by non-smokers, they were generally safe, and much safer than smoking.
I challenge the author of this dross to produce references to the research upon which the statements were made, so we can then explain in short, simple words, where it went wrong.
Q) Tell me Mr. Prohibitionist, how many of you and your pals does it take to screw in a light bulb?
A) None. We don’t have enough scientific studies to know whether or not we should screw in the light bulb, or how we would go about doing it, or even know if it’s possible to screw one in! No, we can’t risk giving the scientists any light bulbs that are more than 25 watts to use for scientific studies. They might get into the wrong hands!
Is this news or satire? I thought I was reading a strangely humourless article on Clickhole for a moment.
As many have said, e-cigarettes contain no oil – peanut or otherwise. Any source which claims they do is wrong. I would suggest this invalidates most of your article. The part about exploding coils caused by natural oils I found particularly imaginative, but unfortunately, it has no basis in fact whatsoever.
You seem to be suggesting that there is an equivalence between marijuana and e-cigarettes as cigarette alternatives. I find this extremely confusing. I’ve never come across anyone who’s tried to give up smoking cigarettes by taking cannabis, and while I expect it has happened somewhere, it’s not common. Basically you are comparing a drug (marijuana) with a delivery method (vaping), and another delivery method (cigarettes). You can vape marijuana, you can smoke it, you can bake it into food… Each will have different effects on the body. Smoking marijuana just like smoking tobacco (or any plant material for that matter) releases toxic compounds. Heating it to just short of the point of it burning in a vaporizer releases the volatile components (including the active drug components) without the toxic compounds from combustion. Similarly, e-cigarettes have nicotine in a solution with glycols (NOT oil) which when heated vaporise into a form which can be inhaled, without the toxic compounds from the combustion of tobacco. Obviously the effects of nicotine and the effects of cannabinoids like THC are different, and I can’t see why you seem to be rolling the two subjects up into one very confused article.
I’m glad to read you’ve found out that marijuana has been around for longer than vaping has though. As cannabis use in one form or another likely dates to before recorded history, that must have taken some digging!
