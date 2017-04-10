“MyUCR” portal mistakenly tells students they were accepted

On Wednesday, March 8 the MyUCR undergraduate admissions portal was shut down for technical reasons, following the accidental posting of acceptances to some applicants’ portals. These acceptances were later rescinded as the admissions office became aware of the mistake. UC Riverside spokesman James Grant responded saying, “UCR apologizes to anyone affected by this situation.”

The portal initially displayed a congratulations letter to students for their acceptance into the university, but subsequently changed the status to “pending review.”

According to Grant, “The University became aware that the “MyUCR” undergraduate admissions web portal yielded fluctuations in admission status for some applicants. On March 8, UCR officials responded to the situation by temporarily shutting down the portal … The problem with the portal was resolved by March 9 and the MyUCR portal again became available with accurate admissions information.”