“Lit” Pick of the week: “literally show me a healthy person” by Darcie Wilder

Radar is committed to all forms of art and entertainment and as such, will pick one book as a reading recommendation every week. This week, Radar’s “Lit” pick is “literally show me a healthy person” by Darcie Wilder.

Darcie Wilder’s “literally show me a healthy person” is a novel. Sort of. Purportedly. It’s a book whose author’s stream of consciousness takes precedent in the form of anecdotal texts that read like an unhinged Twitter feed (Twitter is to Wilder what 90’s pop punk is to blink-182) if Twitter abandoned its word limit and everybody was a bit more honest. “literally show me a healthy person” is at times deftly hilarious, confusingly weird, uncomfortably repulsive yet always addictive to read: Sitting at 97 pages, the novel makes for a brisk read that can be tackled quickly repeatedly, enough times to notice all the nuances that make Wilder and her writing so liberating.

Explaining what Wilder’s book is like is like her trying to explain to you the effect losing a parent in high school: it can’t be done. “literally show me a healthy person” is experimental literature that must be experienced for its sheer heart and brutal in adherence to all rules literary.