Homemade Kit Kats with Cat!

Time and time again, Kit Kats prove to be the favorite out of the large range of American candies, whether it be children avidly seeking for them on Halloween day or ravenous Highlander writers diving headfirst for the Kit Kats from Jasmine’s candy jar at Monday meetings. They’re crunchy, they’re chocolatey and they’re just simply amazing. Unlike what we can do with cakes, cookies and other baked goods, it’s difficult to replicate candy bars of any kind in our own kitchens, but wait — there’s a recipe for homemade Kit Kats that is college-friendly?

That’s right: These homemade Kit Kats, specially formulated by staff videographer Catherine Yong (“Cat”), are easy to make due to only requiring a pan (or even Tupperware) and saucepan as cookware. It’s also an enjoyable and interactive activity you can do with your hallmates because of the multiple layering and topping of ingredients, sort of like how it’s fun making a cake or cupcakes with others. Additionally, any leftovers like the buttery graham cracker crumbs can still act as snacks that you wouldn’t dare go to waste. These scrumptiously sweet and slightly peanut buttery homemade Kit Kats contain the perfect recipe for college kitchen greatness: Easy, fun and most importantly — delicious!

Ingredients

18 vanilla wafer cookies

1/4 pound (1 stick) unsalted butter

1/4 cup milk

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

4 tablespoons cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup butterscotch chips

1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

Directions

1. Line 8×4-inch pan (or container like a Tupperware) with nine wafer cookies, breaking some into pieces if you need them to fit.

2. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add graham cracker crumbs, dark brown sugar, milk and granulated sugar.

3. Boil for five minutes while stirring constantly, then pour over the crackers in the pan and smoothen it with a spatula.

4. Arrange the second layer of nine more wafer cookies atop the butter mixture. Pour remaining butter mixture over the wafer cookies then smoothen with a spatula.

5. Create the chocolate coating by combining the butterscotch chips, chocolate chips and peanut butter in another saucepan.

6. Melt over medium-low heat while stirring constantly, then spread evenly over wafers.

7. Cool the homemade Kit Kat to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate it for two hours. Store in an airtight container and keep for up to two weeks.