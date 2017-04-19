Highlander Newsroom (4/18/2017)

It’s elections week at UC Riverside and, in response, our board decided to take a hard-line stance against the legal status of laptopping in lieu of endorsing candidates

We opened this week’s Newsroom with a discussion on the practice and our personal experiences with such. Is it legal due in part to the lack of student participation in campus politics? If so, how can we improve student engagement on campus?

We further discuss our latest article about the effect of food insecurity among UCR graduate students on campus followed by a very very smooth transition into the moral obligations of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why."

Listen to the latest Highlander Newsroom below.