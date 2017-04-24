Marijuana: All ages are welcome

As more states continue to legalize marijuana usage, there will be more conversation and trial of marijuana from young and old people alike. On the other end, there are, and will always be, the adamant opponents to marijuana because they deem it to be immoral or associated with criminal activity. Even if it could benefit themselves or their loved ones, some elderly people still refuse to be open-minded about marijuana. For example, an elderly woman’s husband qualified to use marijuana “under several illness categories in New York State but that would mean talking about cannabis with a doctor, which the 85-year-old woman refused to do.” This story is not an anomaly; unfortunately the misconception that older people do not use, or support, marijuana usage is very robust. Fortunately, older people in America are not listening to that flawed stereotype and actually are enjoying marijuana — and they have every right to if they choose to.
Sue Taylor, a former school principal, used to be one of these older people who was completely anti-marijuana. Taylor constantly advocated against drugs until her son got into the pot business. Due to his involvement, Taylor decided to do research into marijuana and found it to be very useful. One of the major reasons Taylor switched her stance on marijuana was because she learned about its health benefits, especially in alleviating arthritis in aging people. Taylor explained, “There are tinctures and rubs that you could actually put on your legs, on your knees, across your back, wherever you’re having any arthritic pain.” Evidently, marijuana can have healing powers. Taylor’s experience provides a contrary perspective to an extremely demonized drug in American society.
Not only can marijuana ease arthritis in aging people, but it is also used to treat debilitating symptoms, such as muscle spasms from multiple sclerosis and nausea from cancer chemotherapy.
Although marijuana has several health benefits, when consumed on a habitual basis and in large amounts, it can cause lung problems — including lung cancer — and memory, learning and attention difficulties. Even though there are definite pros and cons to marijuana usage, many middle-aged and elderly people still see marijuana as a positive alternative to their pain. In fact, according to a research study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 7.4 percent of Americans ages 12 to 17 years old smoked marijuana regularly in 2014 in comparison to 8 percent of 35 to 44 year olds who used marijuana regularly in 2014. This finding is very salient because it demonstrates that adults’ marijuana usage surpassed that of teens for the first time since at least 2002. Additionally, marijuana usage increases have been across the age spectrums because since 2002, regular marijuana usage among Americans ages 45 to 54 increased by nearly 50 percent and among ages 55 to 64 it increased a whopping 455 percent (for seniors over 65, the increase was 333 percent since 2002).
These increases in regular usage are solid examples of the level of open-mindedness that middle-aged and elderly people are having toward marijuana. Additionally, as more states continue to legalize marijuana and it becomes more easily accessible, there could continue to be large surges in usage from young adults to senior citizens. Now even though I don’t smoke marijuana, I support the rights of all people to do so, regardless of their age. Marijuana is age-inclusive and it does not discriminate on who can benefit from its healing powers. Whether one uses marijuana to deal with various kinds of pain or simply to get “high,” marijuana usage should not be seen as a criminal activity or a deviant act, but rather as an individual choice that we all have the power to make for ourselves. Enjoy yourself with marijuana and please smoke (or consume) responsibly.
91 PEOPLE DIE PER DAY in the USA from overdose of opium-based pharmaceuticals. In the United States EVERY 9 MINUTES a child is admitted to a hospital emergency room for pharmaceutical drug poisoning. Unfortunately many of these children never go home again.
Use of legal pharmaceutical opioids like Percocet, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Percodan are proven to be a direct GATEWAY to heroin use. From the CDC.gov: Prescription drugs are directly responsible for over 237,000 deaths yearly in the US plus over 5,000 traffic deaths due to pharmaceutical intoxicated drivers.
284 US CITIZENS ARE KILLED PER DAY due to alcohol consumption. Booze is a direct GATEWAY to alcoholism, homelessness, street violence, domestic violence, murder, traffic fatalities, teen pregnancies and death. Over 88,000 people die every year in our nation due to alcohol consumption plus 16,000 more in traffic fatalities directly caused by booze intoxicated drivers.
1068 US CITIZENS ARE KILLED PER DAY BY TOBACCO SMOKE. Tobacco is highly addictive and kills over 390,000 Americans every year.
Cannabis has never killed one single person in all medical history due to toxic overdose. No matter how much cannabis is consumed (even an entire bag of edibles) it is never fatal due to overdose. Not one police agency in the United States even keeps a statistic for fatal auto accidents caused solely by cannabis intoxication.
So, which is safer???? Legalize, regulate and TAX!
“it can cause lung problems — including lung cancer — ”
Incorrect, do your research.
No one should promote the canard that marijuana is socially undesirable, or dangerous–inherently toxic–like pharmaceutical drugs. Or even that it is a ‘drug’, except in Merriam-Webster’s third and broadest definition, as something which affects the mind. By that definition, religion and television (‘the plug-in drug’) should also be included. In truth marijuana is a medicinal herb, cultivated, bred, and evolved in service to human beings over thousands of years.
“The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White House after that had two enemies: the anti-war left and black people. We knew we couldn’t make it illegal to be either against the war or black, but by getting people to associate the hippies with marijuana and blacks with heroin, and then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities. We could arrest their leaders, break up their homes, break up their meetings, and vilify them night after night on the evening news. Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did.” –John Ehrlichman
Prohibition of marijuana is a premise built on a tissue of lies: Concern For Public Safety. Our new laws save hundreds of lives every year, on our highways alone. In November of 2011, a study at the University of Colorado found that in the thirteen states that decriminalized marijuana between 1990 and 2009, traffic fatalities dropped by nearly nine percent—now nearly ten percent in Michigan—more than the national average, while sales of beer went flat by five percent. No wonder Big Alcohol opposes it. Ambitious, unprincipled, profit-driven undertakers might be tempted too.
In 2012 a study released by 4AutoinsuranceQuote revealed that marijuana users are safer drivers than non-marijuana users, as “the only significant effect that marijuana has on operating a motor vehicle is slower driving”, which “is arguably a positive thing”.
No one has ever died from an overdose of marijuana. It’s the most benign ‘substance’ in history. Most people—and particularly patients who medicate with marijuana–use it in place of prescription drugs or alcohol.
Marijuana has many benefits, most of which are under-reported or never mentioned in American newspapers. Research at the University of Saskatchewan indicates that, unlike alcohol, cocaine, heroin, or Nancy (“Just say, ‘No!’”) Reagan’s beloved nicotine, marijuana is a neuroprotectant that actually encourages brain-cell growth. Researchers in Spain (the Guzman study) and other countries have discovered that it also has tumor-shrinking, anti-carcinogenic properties. These were confirmed by the 30-year Tashkin population study at UCLA.
Drugs are man-made, cooked up in labs, for the sake of patents and the profits gained by them. Often useful, but typically burdened with cautionary notes and lists of side effects as long as one’s arm. ‘The works of Man are flawed.’
Marijuana is a medicinal herb, the most benign and versatile in history. In 1936 Sula Benet, a Polish anthropologist, traced the history of the word “marijuana”. It was “cannabis” in Latin, and “kanah bosm” in the old Hebrew scrolls, quite literally the Biblical Tree of Life, used by early Christians to treat everything from skin diseases to deep pain and despair. Why despair? Consider the current medical term for cannabis sativa: a “mood elevator”. . . as opposed to antidepressants, which ‘flatten out’ emotions, leaving patients numb to both depression and joy.
The very name, “Christ” translates as “the anointed one”. Well then, anointed with what? It’s a fair question. And it wasn’t holy water, friends. Holy water came into wide use in the Middle Ages. In Biblical times, it was used by a few tribes of Greek pagans. And Christ was neither Greek nor pagan.
Medicinal oil, for the Prince of Peace. A formula from the Biblical era has been rediscovered. It specifies a strong dose of oil from kanah bosom, ‘the fragrant cane’ of a dozen uses: ink, paper, rope, nutrition. . . . It was clothing on their backs and incense in their temples. And a ‘skinful’ of medicinal oil could certainly calm one’s nerves, imparting a sense of benevolence and connection with all living things. No wonder that the ‘anointed one’ could gain a spark, an insight, a sense of the divine, and the confidence to convey those feelings to friends and neighbors.
Don’t want it in your neighborhood? Maybe you’re not the Christian you thought you were.
Me? I’m appalled at the number of ‘Christian’ politicians, prosecutors, and police who pose on church steps or kneeling in prayer on their campaign trails, but cannot or will not face the scientific or the historical truths about cannabis, Medicinal Herb Number One, safe and effective for thousands of years, and celebrated as sacraments by most of the world’s major religions.