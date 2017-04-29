Highlander Newsroom (4/25/2017)

This week, a scathing audit of the University of California revealed that the office of the president (UCOP) has withheld $175 million from the UC Board of Regents. We use our perspective as students to analyze this report and how it affects our view of the UC. Further, what kind of reform, if any, is necessary for UCOP going forward? We also go into depth about our recent editorial in which we dismiss the notion that New York’s new excelsior scholarship can be effective in the state of California. Some at the table held mixed views, acknowledging the many caveats but also the potential positives of such a scholarship if implemented elsewhere. Tune in below: