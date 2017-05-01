These banana bread bars are on the next level

Contrary to a traditional banana bread recipe with a dense core, this recipe has a fluffy, airy center. Ironically, this recipe was achieved through multiple accidental mishaps, the first being the pan size. Instead of using a loaf pan, we used a shallow baking pan, which proved beneficial for cutting down baking time. Secondly, our flour-to-egg ratio was disproportionate. However, the lessened flour measurement contributed to the airy, almost cake-like texture.
Lastly, the potent banana taste was mellowed down with the browned butter mixture. For those who don’t know, browned butter is literally what it sounds like — butter that is left on the stove for a little longer after it has melted — and adds a warm, butterscotch taste. Altogether, this recipe is more than just a good treat: It’s also fun to whip up and will surely make all of your hall mates go bananas for it!
Materials
- Two large mixing bowls
- Skillet or a saucepan
- Fork
- Measuring cups and spoons
- 9×13-inch baking tray (or whatever you have on hand)
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 2 teaspoons salt (omit if using salted butter)
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups mashed ripe bananas (around five bananas)
- If you like having little bits of banana, don’t mash them completely.
Instructions
- Melt butter in a pan on low heat. Let it simmer for about five to 10 minutes. The butter should turn golden-brown and give off a butterscotch smell. Make sure you’re using materials that can withstand high temperatures. Set aside to cool in the pan.
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit and grease your baking tray.
- Mix flour, salt and baking soda in a bowl. Set aside for later.
- Mix granulated and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl.
- Add cooled browned butter. It can be warm to the touch but not hot. Don’t worry about the sediments in the browned butter. That’s where all the flavor is!
- Mix. You will know when the browned butter mixture is ready when the butter starts to crust up on the side of the pan.
- Stir in eggs one at a time until combined.
- Mix in mashed bananas.
- Mix in flour mixture.
- Pour batter into greased baking tray.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes.
- Cool and serve.