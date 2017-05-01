These banana bread bars are on the next level

By
Catherine Yong
-
0
151

Contrary to a traditional banana bread recipe with a dense core, this recipe has a fluffy, airy center. Ironically, this recipe was achieved through multiple accidental mishaps, the first being the pan size. Instead of using a loaf pan, we used a shallow baking pan, which proved beneficial for cutting down baking time. Secondly, our flour-to-egg ratio was disproportionate. However, the lessened flour measurement contributed to the airy, almost cake-like texture.

Lastly, the potent banana taste was mellowed down with the browned butter mixture. For those who don’t know, browned butter is literally what it sounds like — butter that is left on the stove for a little longer after it has melted — and adds a warm, butterscotch taste. Altogether, this recipe is more than just a good treat: It’s also fun to whip up and will surely make all of your hall mates go bananas for it!

A fluffy banana bread recipe that certainly has bars.
Catherine Yong/HIGHLANDER

Materials

  • Two large mixing bowls
  • Skillet or a saucepan
  • Fork
  • Measuring cups and spoons
  • 9×13-inch baking tray (or whatever you have on hand)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsalted butter
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons salt (omit if using salted butter)
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cups mashed ripe bananas (around five bananas)
    1. If you like having little bits of banana, don’t mash them completely.

Instructions

  1. Melt butter in a pan on low heat. Let it simmer for about five to 10 minutes. The butter should turn golden-brown and give off a butterscotch smell. Make sure you’re using materials that can withstand high temperatures. Set aside to cool in the pan.
  2. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit and grease your baking tray.
  3. Mix flour, salt and baking soda in a bowl. Set aside for later.
  4. Mix granulated and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl.
  5. Add cooled browned butter. It can be warm to the touch but not hot. Don’t worry about the sediments in the browned butter. That’s where all the flavor is!
  6. Mix. You will know when the browned butter mixture is ready when the butter starts to crust up on the side of the pan.
  7. Stir in eggs one at a time until combined.
  8. Mix in mashed bananas.
  9. Mix in flour mixture.
  10. Pour batter into greased baking tray.
  11. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
  12. Cool and serve.

