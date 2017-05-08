No-hassle ice cream cream puffs

Ice cream cream puffs are one of my favorite treats on a hot day, but I find that buying the tiny frozen puffs in stores are really not worth the price. The outside crust is not as crisp as a cream puff’s exterior should be, and there is not a large variety in flavor. These cream puffs are quite simple to make — with just four ingredients, it is not much of a hassle. Also, you can choose your favorite flavor of ice cream instead of just sticking with vanilla.

I like to add a teaspoon of fresh coffee grounds into the batter to give the cream puffs a little more depth in flavor, which goes very well with vanilla or chocolate ice cream. If you have cocoa powder on hand, you can add a tablespoon of that into the batter as well.

One important note for cream puffs: Do not open the oven door while the puffs are baking or you will have deflated lumps instead. The sudden flow of cold air will make the puffs flatten instantly, so let the puffs cool in the oven for about 10 minutes or so before removing them.

Materials

Saucepan

Mixing bowl

Measuring cup

Wooden spoon or rubber spatula

Baking tray

Parchment paper

Ingredients

½ cup water

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 eggs and one egg yolk

½ cup flour

Pinch of salt (may be omitted if using salted butter)

Your favorite ice cream

Optional toppings: Chocolate sauce Whipped cream Candy bars Oreos Nuts



Instructions