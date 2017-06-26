Summer treats to beat the heat

As Riverside consistently clears 100 degrees and 40 percent or higher humidity, there are two choices: Brave the heat or stay inside and eat some of these delicious, easy-to-make treats.

Homemade sorbet is one of my favorites because of its health-friendliness, deliciousness and ease to make. All you have to do is take some frozen fruits — whether it be strawberries, raspberries or blueberries and throw them in a food processor. Run the food processor until the fruit is completely ground up. Then, place the pureed fruit into a bowl and eat up!

Who’s not down for some root beer floats? These are a classic and — good news — they are easy and cheap! Just take 2 scoops of any ice cream of your choice and a 10 oz can of root beer and you are ready to go!

For fruit kebabs take normal skewers that you can find anywhere. Dice the fruit (you can use strawberries, watermelon, cantaloupe; any fruit that can go on a stick). Then, put the fruit on the skewers and you’re set!

Homemade Dole whip