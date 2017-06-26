Summer treats to beat the heat

Evan Ismail
You can create Disneyland’s famour Dole Whip right in your kitchen this summer!
As Riverside consistently clears 100 degrees and 40 percent or higher humidity, there are two choices: Brave the heat or stay inside and eat some of these delicious, easy-to-make treats.  

Homemade sorbet is one of my favorites because of its health-friendliness, deliciousness and ease to make. All you have to do is take some frozen fruits — whether it be strawberries, raspberries or blueberries and throw them in a food processor. Run the food processor until the fruit is completely ground up. Then, place the pureed fruit into a bowl and eat up!

Who’s not down for some root beer floats? These are a classic and — good news — they are easy and cheap! Just take 2 scoops of any ice cream of your choice and a 10 oz can of root beer and you are ready to go!

For fruit kebabs take normal skewers that you can find anywhere. Dice the fruit (you can use strawberries, watermelon, cantaloupe; any fruit that can go on a stick). Then, put the fruit on the skewers and you’re set!

Homemade Dole whip

  • Equipment
    • Food processor
  • Ingredients
    • Frozen pineapple
    • Coconut milk
    • Stevia sweetener
  • Instructions
    • First, take frozen pineapple and let it sit out on the counter for about 10-15 minutes. Do not let it defrost; you want to make sure it is just soft and not frozen solid.
    • Second, put the pineapple, a packet of stevia and about 1-2 tablespoons of coconut milk in a food processor.
    • Pulsate the ingredients until it is smoothly whipped and add more coconut milk if needed.
    • When it’s thoroughly whipped, pour it into a bowl and serve immediately!

