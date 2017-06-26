The Fast Lane: Best Road Trip Cars

6. Subaru Legacy

Base Price: $21,995

Fuel Economy(city/highway): 25/34

At under $22,000, the Legacy comes standard with all-wheel drive making it capable to handle multiple different terrains and standard active torque vectoring helps apply traction

to the individual wheels that need it the most. The standard 175 horsepower 4-cylinder also nets an excellent 36 miles to the gallon on the highway, impressive numbers for an all-wheel drive sedan. The Legacy comes available with one of the most user friendly infotainment systems and one of the most advanced active safety systems, EyeSight, which comes with pre-collision braking.