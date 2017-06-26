This year in … Features

This year, we at Features tried to incorporate as many new ideas into the section as possible to appeal to readers of all interests, such as having frequent restaurant reviews, creating recipe videos and introducing a variety of Campus Cope articles (such as Ladies vs. Gentlemen, Highlander Diaries, those divided into “The story” and “What I Learned” to allow for easier reading). The leading addition to the section, however, has the expansion of articles that engage with the staff, faculty and student body of UCR, such as the “Word of Advice” and various spotlight articles. Perhaps being the most “liquid” section, Features has the most flexibility in going in-depth on the rich history and stories of the school that have never been told before. This past year has served as a renovational period in Features to prepare the section for the exciting year ahead, in which our goal is to shine a light on the faces of UCR and make our readers more connected the campus than ever before.

Let’s take a look back at the best and most memorable moments of Features from 2016-2017.