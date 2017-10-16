Mike Pence, the false disciple

A man who claims to be deeply committed to the Christian Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, showed his true colors when he sold himself out in puppetry to President Donald Trump’s crusade against racial justice and peaceful protest. On Oct. 8, the self-proclaimed Christian, Vice President Mike Pence, entered Lucas Oil Stadium, the homefield of the Indiana Colts, and left the game once the visiting San Francisco 49ers players knelt during the national anthem — a cheap political swipe that pulled much coverage onto him and away from the protests. While the players approached the football game with uncertain, yet unyielding love for their sport and hope for their country, Pence entered with premeditated, nefarious intent.
Throughout America’s history, professional sports have always represented a bastion of multiculturalism and social progress for America’s consistently oppressed minorities. Although professional sport itself has an oppressive and dark history, it has long served as an influential medium for critical political and racial discussions that aren’t paid proper attention in the public sphere. In conjunction with hosting this discourse, the sports arena has served as a sanctuary of the shared American values of virtue, discipline, activism, patriotism, competition and coexistence. The vice president’s visit to the Colts game dishonored that long tradition. Instead, Pence chose to stage an inflammatory political stunt against players who knelt during the national anthem in protest of systemic racial injustice.
Players in the National Football League (NFL), most notably former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, have been the source of significant controversy ever since Kaepernick began kneeling during the pre-game recital of the national anthem on Sept. 1 of 2016 to protest the oppression of minorities. Conservative commentators jumped giddily at the opportunity to twist Kaepernick’s image into that of an “ungrateful” rich black man refusing to stand for the national anthem and framed his protest as a threat to patriotism. This angered viewers and NFL fans who instantly rejected Kaepernick’s plea for racial justice and targeted him for disrespecting America and the military.
Mike Pence, like most Republican politicians, thrives off the shameful brand of racism their voters simultaneously promote and deny. Pence did what he came for, stroking fear and hatred in public so that he may betray the interest of everyday Americans in private. When he attended that football game, planning to put a target on the back of protesting players under the guise of his own love for the sport, Pence betrayed the black population of America with a kiss.
Pence clearly attended the game to serve as a mouthpiece of the right. Instead of respecting the right of NFL players to use their platforms to peacefully and respectfully protest deeply troubling racial injustices in this country, Pence opted to sabotage the sacred American bond of freedom of speech, patriotism and activism which has thrived in the American sports community. Pence, expecting the players from the 49ers to kneel during the anthem, had his motorcade stay on standby for him, and his aides reportedly tell his travelling press pool to remain as he was likely to depart early from the game.
Following orders from President Trump, Pence set out on his taxpayer-funded, $250,000 political stunt to walk out of the game and almost immediately began composing a series of seemingly prepared tweets. “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” he wrote soon after, going on to post an extended Twitter thread asserting that NFL players have obligation to stand for and respect the flag. Pence, clearly, was corrupted by some higher order of evil, and entered an activists’ sanctuary of good faith with a malicious and divisive agenda.
The vice president, a man who claims he puts his faith in Christianity second to none, entered a stadium occupied by men committed to enjoying a proud American tradition with fundamental respect for American values — freedom of speech and meaningful activism. Pence took these agents of change, these prophets, and he sold them out to the legion of spiteful and distrusting folks who feared the word of social progress. He took an important debate in American politics, used it as fuel for racially upset and anxious corners of the Republican party and collected his 38-point approval rating coattail from Trump.
So hyphenated Americans exhibiting a delusional and factious understanding of “hand’s up don’t shoot” are practitioners who participate in “a proud American tradition with fundamental respect for American values — freedom of speech and meaningful activism” while Pence, an elected leader of the country is excoriated by the author for exhibiting sound patriotic principles that align with the majority of US citizens.
According to Beeli, Pence is “evil.” What Beeli calls “social progress” has been generating a Las Vegas causualty (59 deaths and counting) every week in America since 2016, an uptick whose genesis coincided with the Ferguson racial deception (see Jack Cashill’s article at WND.com on Oct 2017 on Ferguson effect)
With his moral inversion, Beeli–who modus apparandi is based on the proud leftist tradition of shunning arguments for name-calling–is fanning the flames of racial animosity, social unrest and the unraveling of the NFL.
These hyphenated American athletes are inmates in an imagined asylum that conspirators like Beeli are only too willing to paint.
Over 90 percent of the murders of blacks in America is committed by blacks. But the left must protest a distorted reality where black inequity is primarily a result of white racial hostility. In so doing, Beeli and the rest of the left reveal that at bottom, they care little for black lives.
How a message is delivered matters much as (if not more than) than what the message is. It would be fine enough for some good soul to get an epiphany that, “It’s tragic that children in Africa and India are starving; we ought to do SOMETHING about it.” But if that “something” involved running through Central Park and flipping over every stroller he sees to raise awareness of the #StarvingAfricans, the public may, well, have a problem with such an… “inflammatory political stunt.”
Kneeling the the anthem doesn’t hurt or kill anyone, or really have any material consequences. What it is is, based on the polls and NFL’s tanking ratings, possibly the stupidest, worst way to garner the hearts or sympathy of a country’s people, especially if they are hyper-patriotic like ours. After, what, 2 years of this, does anyone think it’s advanced the conversation and helped blacks? Or just divided the country more? With such a low-blow, provacative method of protest, it is inevitable more attention be paid to the delivery than the message. What do the kneelers hope to accomplish, and why will it succeed later when it has failed now?
I am not saying the kneelers hate or have “given up” on America–otherwise, they would’ve moved away from this evil oppressive supremacist country and went to a place where blacks run their own affairs without knuckle dragging racists holding them back, like Haiti or Uganda. The kneelers, I think, are just a bunch of privileged virtual signallers on steroids who err towards the left side of the bell curve (in other words: don’t expect them to put men on Mars or find the cure for cancer.)
Trump the master manipulator has caught on to this and realized, essentially, that the more the Kneelers kneel, the more they lose in the court of opinion. Disrespecting the national anthem to get cheap political brownie points or headlines doesn’t fly with most of the American people, much less the NFL’s core market. Trump effectively baited them and egged them on via Tweets and remarks, making them double down on the kneeling and hence, making the NFL sink that much faster.
How did Pence “sabotage the sacred American bond of freedom of speech[…]?” Did he point a gun at the players and tell them to stand? Threaten to arrest them? No. He just chose to walk away from their game which, last I checked, he was within his rights to do.
No one who is anti-kneeling argues that it is (or should be) illegal; just that it is stupid, bad politics, and disrespectful. Standing for the national anthem does not mean you love EVERYTHING about the country, or agree with all its policies, or all the beliefs of everyone inside it. That is nigh impossible. It just just a way of showing loyalty and respect to the country and its core values. That, apparently, is too much to ask today.