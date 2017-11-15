Sources: UCR VCSA James Sandoval on leave from university; investigation pending

The status of UC Riverside Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs (VCSA) James Sandoval’s future is in question after numerous sources reveal that, as of Friday, Nov. 10, he is on leave from the university.

The leave, sources say, comes in the wake of a pending investigation of Sandoval.

This is the second time this academic year that questions have been raised internally around Sandoval’s status in his position. In July, Sandoval, who began his tenure in 2002, was due to undergo the five-year review process — a performance evaluation of senior campus administrators that is conducted by a confidential review committee every five years of an administrator’s tenure.

Though, after speaking with numerous staff within the VCSA division, none have recollection of receiving a form for Sandoval’s review.

According to university policy, a “review of each senior campus administrator will be conducted no later than the fifth year of service in that position.” While the policy also allows for either the chancellor or executive vice chancellor to conduct these reviews earlier than five years, numerous sources claim that the last review of Sandoval was completed in fall of 2012, making him overdue.

Current Assistant Dean of Students Joe Virata is serving as VCSA in the interim. Virata has yet to respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing.

Comments

comments