Highlights from ASUCR SOA meeting held 11/15

CHASS Senator Grant Nakaoka drafted a resolution supporting the Graduate Student Association’s (GSA) push for a lower Student Rec Center (SRC) summer fee for graduate students. The resolution (entitled Official Declaration of Support for the GSA) follows up

last week’s request

from GSA President Shawn Ragan that the undergraduate representatives show support for the GSA’s efforts to obtain more affordable access to the SRC for graduate students who are not taking classes during the summer. Nakaoka finds the use of the SRC to be “a great need for the general health and well-being of graduate students at this university,” per the resolution.