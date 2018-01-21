With the NBA All-Star and NFL Pro Bowl games coming up it’s only right we recognize the All-Stars within our very own Highlander sports programs. While most programs did not get the results they wanted, there were still some players who had standout seasons. So without further ado, here are our 2017-18 Highlander All-Stars.

Michelle Curry (Women’s basketball senior guard): Curry is having an outstanding season for the Highlanders thus far. She has been a swiss army knife for her team, showing off her ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, whether it’s scoring, rebounding or defensive energy. In conference play, Curry is averaging 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals per game. She has been the motor for her team all season long which earns her the All-Star nod.

Lauren Holt (Women’s basketball redshirt senior guard): Holt has been a more-than-capable number two option for her team and, at times, has even been the focal point of the Highlander’s offense. Her greatest strength is her three-point shot, which has helped a Highlander team that is only shooting 25 percent from deep on the year. Holt’s 33 percent from beyond the arc and her in-conference production of 17 points and four rebounds per game is the reason why she is an All-Star for the Highlanders.

DJ Sylvester (Men’s basketball sophomore guard): After Interim Head Coach Justin Bell took the reins of the men’s basketball team, he made the immediate change of inserting DJ Sylvester into the starting lineup and Sylvester has produced in this larger role. Since Bell took over Sylvester is averaging 33 minutes per game, which is the most in his career. Sylvester has also been a steady offensive option averaging 13 points per game in conference play, and had a career high 24 points in his first official start.

Kaiulani Ahuna (Volleyball junior outside hitter): Ahuna led all Highlanders in kills with 229 on the season. The junior outside hitter was a steady presence in matches and started in 21 of the 27 matches she played while averaging 3.21 points per set and 2.94 kills per set. Ahuna developed into an emotional leader for the Highlanders, as the team jumped out to one of its hottest starts ever.

Antonio Lokossou (Men’s soccer junior forward): Despite only starting in five of the 19 matches, Lokossou led all players in goals with five on the year. Lokossou also had that same goal scoring ability when it mattered most, leading the team in game-winning goals with three.

Arman Irani (Men’s cross country): The redshirt sophomore emerged as the men’s cross country team leader in 2017. Irani was the number one runner for the men for every race the Highlanders participated in and finished the NCAA West Regionals with a time of 31:23, good for 92nd overall and his first top-100 finish. He also finished in the top-20 in his first four of races of the season as he set personal bests in all of them.