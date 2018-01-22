Campus Cope: Starting the new quarter off right

It’s 2018 and that means more than just new year’s resolutions; a new year brings a new quarter and new set of classes. But with new beginnings come the end of all the old habits we picked up over winter break. After three weeks of binging TV shows all day and staying up till 3 a.m., it can be hard to return to the world of college where everyone seems to get a nightmare class schedule with a week full of 8 a.m.’s. But while getting back into study mode is difficult, it’s not impossible. Here are a few tips to help you get there:

It’s 2018 and that means more than just new year’s resolutions; a new year brings a new quarter and new set of classes. But with new beginnings come the end of all the old habits we picked up over winter break. After three weeks of binging TV shows all day and staying up till 3 a.m., it can be hard to return to the world of college where everyone seems to get a nightmare class schedule with a week full of 8 a.m.’s. But while getting back into study mode is difficult, it’s not impossible. Here are a few tips to help you get there:

Fix your sleep schedule

The first thing you should do, while the quarter is still starting and your workload isn’t as heavy as usual, is fix your sleep schedule. Since sleep is as important as reading ahead for lectures and ordering textbooks can be, none of those other preparations will matter if you’re half asleep during lectures and discussions.

“But how do I fix my sleep schedule if I’m wide awake at 1 a.m.?” you may ask. Well, there are actually a few different ways you can remedy any sleep problems you might have.

One trick that tends to work for me is going to bed way earlier than when I plan to sleep; usually around 8 p.m. When you lay down, just relax — don’t check your phone or think about what assignments are due tomorrow, and if you get too restless in bed, chamomile tea and some relaxing music are a lifesaver. I even know some people that use YouTube playlists as background noise, which is fine. As long as it helps you fall asleep, use it to your advantage.

If none of that works, there’s always a last resort: Fall asleep at whatever time comes naturally, but forcing yourself to wake up at 8 a.m. no matter what. I’ve done this once before and while it might have made me hate that day, by 9 p.m. I was in bed and out like a light. We can call this the nuclear option. No one wants to use it, but the threat of it is convincing enough to make the other options way more appealing.

Manage your time

Now that you’re nice and well-rested, you can focus your attention on making a schedule. Obviously your classes will dictate a lot of what you do, but determining how to manage the free time in between those classes is something that can be difficult even for seniors. Don’t make the mistake of undermining time management, since it can really be the determining factor for how smoothly your quarter goes. Make sure you give yourself more than enough time for studying and assignments. It’s never a bad idea to try and get a headstart on any readings or homework listed in the syllabus. If you work ahead while you have some breathing room, classes will be a lot easier to manage once the quarter picks up. Also, don’t worry about giving too much study time, since finishing early just means more free time for you.

The most important step for starting off any quarter is to relax. It’s only the third week of winter; things will definitely get a lot harder but for now you’ve got a lighter load, so enjoy it. Do things that you won’t be able to do in week five when you’re worrying about midterms. Go out with friends or find a date for the weekend. Savor this little grace period we all have, because if you do, that 10-page essay you’ll have to write in a few weeks might not seem as bad.