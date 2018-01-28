UC Riverside’s women’s tennis team (1-2, 0-1) lost their opening conference match of the season to Big West rival Long Beach State (1-0), 5-2.

Two of the three doubles teams were able to win their sets to give Riverside their only two points of the match. The winning doubles teams included freshman Tia Elpusan, sophomore Sarah Kattab, senior Karla Dulay and junior Tracy Van. The Highlanders were unable to keep the momentum from the doubles matches going as they were dominated on the singles side. UCR only won one out of six sets to give Long Beach State the 5-2 victory. The only player who won their singles set was Khattab.

The women’s tennis teams next match will be on Saturday, Feb. 3 against Cal State Fullerton.

UCR’s men’s tennis team (2-2) hosted a doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 27 against Westmont University (0-1) at 11 a.m. and UC San Diego (0-2) at 3:30 p.m. The Highlanders made easy work of Westmont, winning eight of the possible nine sets to win the match 7-0.

In the second match of the doubleheader UCR fell to UCSD 4-3. The Tritons took a quick four-point lead by winning the doubles point after winning two of the three doubles matches and the first three singles matches. The Highlanders were able to win the final three singles matches, but at that point it was too little too late as the match was already decided.

The men’s team’s next match will be in Las Vegas, Nevada against UNLV on Friday, Feb. 2.