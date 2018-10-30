2018 Midterm Elections: What We Think – Highlighted Candidates

Newsom for Governor: A serious candidate with serious plans

California is a big state with a lot of problems. The state has the highest poverty rate in the country when cost of living is properly factored in, stands to face severe consequences from the effects of climate change, has five of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in in the United States and has an extremely volatile revenue base that threatens to cripple the state if a new recession comes soon. Faced with these challenges, Californians have a critically important choice ahead of them as they elect a new governor of this state – essentially the chief executive of the world’s 5th largest economy.

One of the state’s candidates for governor, Gavin Newsom, is an experienced policy wonk with over 20 years of California state and local government experience that understands these challenges, and has presented a number of specific, realistic proposals targeted faithfully towards the state’s unique challenges. The other candidate is an Ohioan businessman and repeatedly failed politician that is running a campaign defined by little more than conservative platitudes of cutting taxes, slashing regulations and getting tougher on border security.

Needless to say, Newsom is the smart and promising choice for California that we can be sure will not only get things done for the state, but come much closer than anyone else to getting them done the right way. John Cox, by comparison, does a good job of hitting Newsom where it hurts on high poverty and homelessness, the California exodus and the downsides of the gas tax; however, his strengths stop there. Cox has no experience in government and has centered his campaign on the repeal of gas taxes and replacing the government with laissez-faire free market dependence.

“Gavin Newsom is offering solid, achievable plans to fixes on housing, energy, healthcare, criminal justice and infrastructure. John Cox has done little other than assign blame and offer mythical silver bullets to the state’s most serious problems.”

Newsom’s campaign is built on the three objectives of creating opportunity, building California’s future and defending California values. Key issues that his campaign uses to define these three objectives include education reform with an emphasis on accessibility, a new job training program, reforming the criminal justice system, making bold commitments to improving California’s serious infrastructure and housing challenges, fighting for universal health care, renewable energy and universal pre-K education. Each one of these focuses are refreshing plans that the state truly needs, particularly commitments on housing and infrastructure.

On the housing issue specifically, Newsom clearly outlines his goals, steps to the plan and the tools he will utilize. The first commitment he makes, to “lead the effort to develop the 3.5 million housing units we need by 2025,” is precisely what the state needs to counter the housing shortage it is currently facing; the most effective way to bring down the price of something is to produce more of it. He also indicates potential expansion of tax credits for affordable housing projects, scaling Enhanced Infrastructure Financing Districts to the state level to crack down on corruption and mismanagement and reworking the tax code to incentivize cities to invest in affordable housing.

If the above paragraph sounds wonkish, that’s because it certainly is – and that’s a very good thing. Managing California, growing the state and fighting for those who need it most is an incredibly tall order where expertise and savviness will beat audacity and simplicity every single time. Cox counters Newsom’s specificity with frustrating vagueness, leading with “red tape, taxes, sweetheart contract deals, fees, and outdated environmental rules have created this problem.” Anyone who knows their fair share of politics know that this, in fact, is code for nothing more than cutting taxes and regulations and praying the private sector will fix it. Although one could argue that there are some regulations that are seriously harmful, as Newsom actually says on his campaign website, leaving the massive crisis with limited profit potential in the hands of the private sector almost entirely is either foolish, or evident of Cox’s unwillingness to do what is necessary to actually address the problem for those who need it most.

This very dynamic is the characteristic factor of the race, where one candidate is a pragmatic yet progressive champion and the other’s campaign slogan is literally “Help is on the way!” Complicated issues deserve detail-oriented attention and sophisticated solutions. Gavin Newsom is offering solid, achievable plans to fixes on housing, energy, healthcare, criminal justice and infrastructure. John Cox has done little other than assign blame and offer mythical silver bullets to the state’s most serious problems. Gavin Newsom is the obvious and pragmatic choice for California’s next governor; he has proudly displayed he has the correct mindset, skills and experience to tackle the state’s pressing challenges.

Kevin de Leon for US Senate: Time for California to make a change

Dianne Feinstein is a seasoned veteran of the California Democratic Party. After being elected in 1992 in what has been dubbed “The Year of the Woman,” Feinstein has been with the party through a rollercoaster of political and policy changes, including the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban, which she authored, the Iraq War, which she voted for, her declaration of support for the death penalty, opposition to single-payer health care, statement that Donald Trump “could be a good president” and her fight against Trump’s judicial nominees, toname a few of her most controversial fights.

To progressives, and thus many Californians, much of this record may be troubling. She has since stated that she regrets her Iraq War vote in the strongest terms and changed her mind on the death penalty, saying “the world changes and we change.” These previously latent feelings of progressive frustration have crystallized with the upstart candidacy of former California State Senate Pro Tempore Kevin de Leon, who has emerged as her challenger in the general election.

“Kevin de Leon will fight for the California, and the United States of tomorrow, while Feinstein is still struggling to keep up with today.”

De Leon’s track record in the California Senate is unabashedly progressive, and impressively pragmatic. As pro tempore, he authored SB 54, the state’s “sanctuary law”, SB 100, the recently signed bill that commits California to obtaining 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2045, and played a key role in negotiating with Governor Jerry Brown to approve the statewide minimum wage increase to $15 an hour. He offers his contrast to Feinstein by citing the most notorious of her actions, notably her statement that Trump “could be a good president,” her vote for the Iraq War and opposition to single-payer health care, but also by pointing to his track record as consistent leader for California policy and values.

Fundamentally, Kevin de Leon and Dianne Feinstein are very different candidates. You may see explanations showing that the policy differences right now aren’t as big as you think they are, but such a practice is disingenuous, and implies that the issues where they do differ, like whether or not California should look seriously into a single-payer health care system, aren’t important. The 2.7 million Californians without health insurance will emphatically disagree.

While Feinstein is owed credit for lasting decades in the Senate and eventually embracing progressive policies, the fact that she once actively campaigned on issues antithetical to important California positions and values today should not be ignored. Californians deserve a leader that hasn’t wavered in their political beliefs and convictions. The world has changed a great deal since Feinstein’s first election to the Senate, and at some point leaders have to change too.

Feinstein was the perfect candidate for the California of 1992 and for many years after, but Kevin de Leon will fight for the California, and the United States of tomorrow, while Feinstein is still struggling to keep up with today. Kevin de Leon is a true Californian, and has been nothing but an important leader for the state as its become sophisticated, he should be the state’s next United States Senator.

Re-elect Mark Takano to the House of Representatives: A champion for the 41st District

UCR, as well as most of Riverside, Moreno Valley and Perris comprise California’s 41st Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives. The congressional seat has been held by incumbent Mark Takano (D) since 2012, the first openly gay person of color to be elected to the United States Congress. Takano has focused his time in Congress fighting for improvements in education and for students, veterans, affordable and accessible healthcare, more and better jobs for Riverside county and protecting the environment. He is being challenged by his seat by Republican Aja Smith, a United States Air Force veteran from Moreno Valley that has focused her campaign on national security priorities, benefits for veterans and lower taxes.

“Aja Smith hasn’t offered many serious solutions to the 41st district’s most important issues, while Mark Takano is a consistent leader for the district every single day.”

Takano is an experienced congressman with a consistently impressive track record on key issues, including his votes to expand Medicaid to millions of Americans, protect coverage for patients with pre-existing conditions, protect and expand Medicare and Social Security, hold for profit colleges accountable and pass environmental protections. He also holds important knowledge on the value of some of the best things the 41st district has to offer, including educational resources and the district’s veteran population, as reflected by his work on the House Education and Workforce Committee, House Veterans Affairs Committee and House Committee on Space, Science and Technology.

Aja Smith hasn’t offered many serious solutions to the 41st district’s most important issues, while Mark Takano is a consistent leader for the district every single day. He is the clear choice for the House of Representatives.

Jose Medina (61) and Sabrina Cervantes (60) for State Assembly: Proven advocates with proven records

Riverside is split into two different State Assembly Districts — the 60th Assembly District covers Corona and Western Riverside as well as Eastvale and Jurupa Valley, while the 61st State Assembly District encompasses Eastern Riverside, Moreno Valley and Perris. The two Democratic incumbents, Sabrina Cervantes (60) and Jose Medina (61) are facing challenges from Republicans Bill Essayli and Mohammad-Ali Mazarei, respectively.

Medina’s opponent, Mazarei, did not run for the seat in the June primary election, but gained the second most votes of any candidate as a write-in since Medina originally ran unopposed. As a result, he became the Republican nominee and is now challenging Medina for his seat. Mazarei’s campaign headlines with an effort to repeal the gas tax, and lists his other priorities as improving public safety by holding criminals accountable and assisting first responders, investing in K-12 education, stimulating job growth, ensuring the completion of water storage projects, lowering taxes and ending wasteful spending.

Medina, by contrast, speaks with action and record. He is a UCR bachelor’s and master’s alumnus and former ethnic studies teacher in Riverside. Since being elected to the state legislature, he was instrumental in securing funding ($15 million) for UC Riverside to open its School of Medicine in 2008, which is quickly becoming a hub for quality health care treatment and employment in the area. He also has worked to bring a fairer distribution of quality judges to the Inland Empire, strengthened environmental justice considerations by making it more difficult for projects to avoid the California Environmental Quality Act’s regulations and passed over seven technocratic assembly bills aimed at streamlining and improving education process and outcomes.

“Essayli and Mazarei haven’t offered many reassuring promises to the 60th and 61st district besides pledging to fight to repeal the gas tax, a seemingly appealing move that ultimately, however, shouldn’t be done anyway. Medina and Cervantes, by comparison, have shown themselves to be effective advocates for their district.”

Sabrina Cervantes’s opponent, Essayli, kicked off his campaign at a Corona gas station, and has centered his campaign around the repeal of the gas tax increase, seizing on anger after Cervantes voted for the increase in exchange for infrastructure and transportation funding for her district. The gas tax increase, of course, is particularly troubling to the economically challenged Inland Empire; however, Cervantes accepted it in exchange for what her district truly needed most — funding for transportation and infrastructure improvements.

Cervantes’s district does not include UCR, but it is critically important. In her time in the Assembly, Cervantes secured $427 million towards improving infrastructure and transportation in her district, $2 million towards a Veteran education program at Norco College, and has pledged to focus on bringing the green, growing economy to her district. Her election was also the race that tipped the balance of the California Assembly to a Democratic supermajority, yet in the primary Essayli won 53 percent of the votes, while she only won 47 percent.

Essayli and Mazarei haven’t offered many reassuring promises to the 60th and 61st district besides pledging to fight to repeal the gas tax, a seemingly appealing move that ultimately, however, shouldn’t be done anyway. Medina and Cervantes, by comparison, have shown themselves to be effective advocates for their district; Assembly members that can work with other Democrats that dominate statewide and advocate critical representation and inclusion for their Inland Empire communities. They both deserve an additional term to continue fighting for their districts.

Xavier Becerra for Attorney General: Legal Representation California Needs

Xavier Becerra is the incumbent Attorney General for California since 2017, and has proven himself to be an effective leader and fighter for the state. In a state that faces so many challenges from the current federal government, Becerra has done an excellent job pushing back for California interests. Most notably, he has gone to court to protect the Affordable Care and Patients Protection Act, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) status for the state’s DREAMers, challenged the travel ban targeted towards Muslim-majority countries and the Environmental Protection Agency’s plans to slow the adoption of more stringent health care standards.

Challenger Steven Bailey fails to offer any kind of compelling contrast. He is a former El Dorado County Judge that handled criminal and juvenile matters, and has centered his campaign on “refocus(ing) the state’s top law enforcement position on reducing crime.” As for his platform, his central positions are his support for the death penalty, a “three-strike” system, in which repeat offenders are given much harsher penalties and strong opposition to any kind of gun control. He also has said “California needs an attorney general focused on solving our problems, not fighting Washington D.C.”

“Becerra has been with California every step of the way on its most important legal fights”

Bailey’s intense focus on state issues opposed to national ones sounds promising, yet his unwillingness to talk about California’s role nationally suggests he will refuse to challenge the federal government on some of the state’s most important interests, a possibility that is unacceptable when the healthcare, air quality, and immigration status of millions in this state are at such risk. Furthermore, his statewide platforms are nothing more than cookie cutter tough-on-crime platitudes that have already been tried and failed repeatedly.

Becerra, by comparison has proven to be a fighter for California on the national scale, but has no shortage of statewide achievements either. He secured $67 million in debt relief for defrauded students at for profit colleges in June, has stood up to the pharmaceutical and banking industries for consumers and advanced competitive policies in preventing oil giant Valero from overtaking an independent petroleum distributor. Becerra has been with California every step of the way on its most important legal fights — he should be reelected.

Fiona Ma for State Treasurer: Moving California forward

The California State Treasurer, a position that usually flies under the radar, is much more important than many might think. While most members of government decide how to bring in more money or how to spend it, the State Treasurer handles the government’s financial assets. The Los Angeles Times has described this dynamic as “the state treasurer watches after the government’s savings account while the state controller is in charge of its checkbook.” The general election candidates are Democrat Fiona Ma, who currently sits on the state Board of Equalization, which handles tax administration and fee collection responsibilities, and Republican Greg Conlon, a former accountant at the Arthur Andersen LLP, a big five accounting firm, and former president of the California Public Utilities Commission.

Fiona Ma is another clear and obvious choice for California. She has extensive experience working with the complexities of California’s economy, and has pledged to orient herself towards the most important issues for Californians. Ma is a champion for universal health care in the state, has lead the way on reforming and updating California tax code, has pushed accountability and tackled corruption head on and has remained steadfast on strengthening California’s public education. One particularly appealing plan of hers is to increase public outreach regarding ScholarShare529, a lesser-known college savings planning platform.

“Fiona Ma has the vision, experience, passi on and skill set to handle California’s financial assets as the state enters a new era of problem-solving and governance.”

Republican Greg Conlon has contrasted his campaign by pledging to be a counterweight to “The Democratic Candidate for Governor,” who “is known for his liberal proclivity to increase spending.” The three issues he has specifically highlighted are to reform the state’s public pensions by starting new defined contributions for new and future employees, reducing taxes on start up businesses in the state and improve the state’s credit rating. While many parts of this campaign may sound reasonable, Conlon’s silence on the issues most important to Californians from a treasurer — health care, education and effective tax codes is concerning.

Fiona Ma has the vision, experience, passion and skill set to handle California’s financial assets as the state enters a new era of problem-solving and governance. She should be California’s next state treasurer.