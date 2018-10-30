Why Californians should get rid of the state’s landmine – Dianne Feinstein

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, California voters will have an opportunity to vote for the state’s future in an election where there is no shortage of candidates, issues and propositions to consider. One key race that everyone must keep a sharp eye on, however, is the United States Senate race between incumbent Democrat Dianne Feinstein and her in-party challenger, Kevin de Leon.

The 85-year-old Feinstein is currently seeking her sixth term in the Senate, claiming that “there’s still so much work left to do.” Her opponent, Kevin de Leon, has served as the California State Senate pro tempore from 2014 to 2018 and is currently looking for his first national Senate term.

Feinstein’s long time in office and overall veteran-like experience may be a tempting advantage, but it proves to be obsolete when considering her political history, lack of progressive policies and disconnect with the new wave of voters. This negative political background is such a sharp contrast to de Leon’s progressive policies, refreshing promises and strong connection with the current Californian outlook.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 after a special election following Senator Pete Wilson’s seat vacancy to assume governorship. In other words, her first appearance in the Senate seemed to be out of sheer luck, especially when considering that she was fined $190,000 for mishandling her reports for campaign expenditures and contributions.

One of Feinstein’s first political decisions was being the constructing the 1994 assault weapons ban, a ban on 18 specific models of assault weapons and certain military features (such as a flash suppressor). Such a ban was spurred by shooting incidents at 101 California Street in San Francisco (for which Feinstein served as mayor from 1978-1988) and a Long Island Rail Road train in 1993.

Following President Bill Clinton’s election, however, she soon voted against the North American Free Trade Agreement and Clinton’s 1993 Healthcare plan. Free and open trade, one of the hallmarks of liberalism and progressivism, was now challenged by Feinstein. However, California did notice this shift, as Feinstein was only re-elected in 1994 by a slight two percent margin.

After the 1994 election, California seemed to just go along with Feinstein as Senator, despite her inconsistency and lack of progressivism in a span of two years. Although she later admitted it was a mistake, she supported the Iraq War resolution in 2002. Critics have noted that Feinstein could’ve easily joined the other 21 Democratic senators who voted against the resolution due to skepticism about the arguments for war.

I could keep going on about political inconsistencies and lack of progressivism with Feinstein, but I would like to come back to a main point — Feinstein’s overall time in office. Feinstein’s five terms in office mean that for over a decade, California has lacked any new or fresh ideas in the Senate.

Such a trend has crept into the current election, as Feinstein failed to receive the Democratic Party endorsement from California. Also, millenial support for Feinstein has diminished over the year; currently 41 percent of voters between ages 18-44 are expected to vote in her favor according to recent polls.

Why such a trend? It is important to note that California has not only become more progressive, but also a strong counterweight against the national government led by Trump and conservatives. In other words, we can expect Californians to seek not only a very progressive candidate but also one that is strongly anti-Trump.

Feinstein has not been anti-Trump enough considering that she claimed that Trump “could be a good president.” Her centrism is simply out of fashion, and it has opened a pathway for a very progressive and anti-Trump candidate — Kevin de Leon.

Following labor organization and campaign management, de Leon first ran for office in 2006, defeating Christine Chavez for a position in the California State Assembly. Immediately, de Leon authorized the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Act, investing $400 million in neighborhood parks across the state. Soon after, he was elected into the California State Senate in 2010.

de Leon, the youngest child of an immigrant, has promoted very strong anti-Trump rhetoric. Taking his personal background and experiences with others into special consideration, he has strongly advocated for a pathway to citizenship, and was a key architect in SB 54, a sanctuary law that would ensure no state dollars go into the separation of families, forbid law enforcement from providing info to Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE) and bar the agency from operating in certain locations.

de Leon criticized Trump’s anti-immigrant laws as being rooted in white nationalist ideologies, and claimed that the main goal of Trump’s immigration rhetoric is to create replicates of the standard white American. Furthermore, he not only presents a strong defiance against Trump, but also against his current opponent, accusing her of “trying to reposition herself as a leader after years behind.”

Apart from immigration, de Leon is very progressive when it comes to gun control and addressing climate change. For example, De Leon was responsible for SB 350 and SB 100: SB 350 mandated renewable and energy-efficient targets, and SB 100 will make California reliant on 100 percent clean electricity by 2045. With gun control, de Leon was a strong advocate for the expansion of the 1989 California assault weapons ban, better regulated ammunition sales and a variety of other limitations.

Overall, when putting both candidates next to one another, it is easy to see why de Leon is regarded as more progressive and in touch with California’s current political climate and voter ideology. As a man in his early 50’s, de Leon still has time to have a great career ahead of him. Feinstein has simply lost touch with new voters. Her centrism and lack of boldness won’t cut it for California, which seeks a strong anti-Trump senator.

A victory on the part of Feinstein would mean another term filled with a lack of progressive policies, action and a stagnant representation in Senate. On the other hand, de Leon will bring fresh ideas and has proven to be fearless in fighting the establishment.

Such characteristics will be needed to maintain a progressive and forward-thinking California. With de Leon in office, the Senate will have a new voice to spur positive change, and maintain a strong opposition against Trump.

Christopher Hitchens once criticized Princess Diana by comparing her to a “landmine,” claiming that landmines were very easy to lay, but difficult, dangerous and expensive to get rid of. Similarly, Californians have made Feinstein their landmine, with every one of her victories making it even more difficult to get rid of her. Luckily, we have a candidate willing to aid us with the strenuous process of getting rid of our own Californian landmine.