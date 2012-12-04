Go Greek or go home: the consequences of Greek organizations

At the University of California, Riverside, there are 40 sororities and fraternities among hundreds of other student organizations. Though there are many different types of Greek organizations to choose from, should they even exist at UCR?
College is a time of growth, learning, and adaptation to brand-new, abrupt changes in one’s life. These new changes may include a foreign location, as close as Los Angeles, or as far as a nation outside of the United States. It can even mean lack of financial or emotional support from family due to disappointment in regards to their wishes for their child. No matter what the reason is, various college and university students often become involved in a variety of clubs and organizations throughout student life in order to connect with others who share similar feelings and interests. UCR is no exception to this.
An uninformed student may ask how one joins a Greek organization. Is it through a simple sign-up? Maybe through attending an open, inclusive meeting and becoming deeply involved? Nope. Joining a sorority or fraternity is not nearly as easy as joining other nationally recognized organizations, such as Circle K International or the College Democrats or Republicans. The lack of inclusion within Greek organizations may bother or even intimidate students around campus due to their high status. Students may feel inadequate standing next to a member of one of these societies, or even threatened. Greek organizations pose many negative connotations despite their various positive recognitions. However, the negatives ultimately outweigh the positives.
According to U.S. News and World Report, UCR is one of the most ethnically diverse universities in the country. The university’s positive reputation is reflected through different organizations and resource centers for students from essentially every walk of life. Though this diversity shows through most of the clubs and organizations on campus, it is Greek organizations that do not exhibit this sense of inclusion.
Like any other sorority or fraternity, each potential Greek society member is required to experience the process of rush, only to be faced with the likelihood of rejection. How can this be possible on a campus that has such a great reputation for diversity? These organizations exhibit signs of exclusion, especially when displaying their massive Greek letters near the Bell Tower. Even when rush ends, several Greek societies continue to advertise their organization without an invitation to join. The problem with this resides in the fact that many other student organizations create displays every Wednesday during Nooners in order to highlight what makes them unique to the university. Why do Greek organizations have to go beyond this if they do not make an effort to recruit new members?
I understand the prestige and honor of being a member of a sorority or fraternity. Sororities, such as Alpha Chi Omega, and fraternities, such as Pi Alpha Kappa, continue to be recognized on the national level. However, it seems that the greater the reputation of the organization, the more exclusive it is. U.S. News and World Report states that “1.9% of the [UCR] student body is involved in a sorority, while 2.1% is involved in a fraternity”. With low percentages of students involved in such a notable area of the college student lifestyle, this definitely makes one question why so much exclusion exists—not just at UCR, but at other colleges and universities.
Why is a mere 4 percent of the UCR student body involved with a Greek organization? Those associated with these societies may feel a sense of unity and inclusion within their own “family”. Connecting with a community of individuals who share the same interests and desires is often the top reason many join any kind of coalition like a sorority or a fraternity. This is completely understandable since the distinction of UCR is its sense of unity and pride. However, outside members may only feel segregation. While this may not be the intention of these fellowships, it is the result. Once pledges are chosen to join, the accepted feel united, and the rejected feel disassociated. This feeling may worsen after rush because the “rushee” may have already begun to feel a close connection with the current members. Is this what UCR stands for? Does joining a fraternity or sorority become a statement of exclusion to others?
There are hundreds of other organizations that do not have negative reputations of peer pressure and hazing that students can feel accepted and united in, such as the American Red Cross and the Associated Students Program Board. These feelings of acceptance can even push members to say or do things that are not considered a “smart choice.” These are the choices that increase the risks of sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections, and even death. A recent example stems from the passing of a student from California State University, Chico. On the night of the student’s 21st birthday, he consumed 21 shots of liquor, resulting in death from alcohol poisoning. The student was pledging to Sigma Pi at CSU Chico, and all Greek organizations are currently suspended after this tragedy. Incidents such as these derive from a place of pressure from other members of the organization. This is not the type of community and connection the students at UCR should endorse.
I am not in support of suspending every fraternity and sorority at UCR, but I am also not in support of the selection process of Greek organizations, regardless of the university. Perhaps the selection process should be altered and based on other factors; most Greek societies are based on community service, just as Circle K International is. The process of recruiting more members seems rather superficial since rush does not last very long. A current sorority or fraternity member cannot get to know a potential member on a personal level after such a short timeframe. Therefore, Greek societies should be just as open as other organizations and eliminate any forms of superficial bias. At a university that has an incredible reputation of diversity and inclusion, such an exclusive selection of its members is not an accurate reflection of what UCR stands for.
This post is a perfect example of ignorance and bias feeding into stereotypes. Please inform yourself about the fraternity/sorority culture at LEAST a little bit more before you attempt to condemn it for its perceived faults.
“Each potential Greek society member is required to experience the process of rush, only to be faced with the likelihood of rejection…” This statement is so incredibly false, it absolutely infuriates me. When going through Panhellenic recruitment–not “rush”–every young woman is guaranteed a spot in an organization, unless they don’t meet a grade requirement. The looks of the individual or the fashion sense are not taken into consideration, and we even uphold a strict grade requirement for members to join.
Someone did’t get a bid..you completely belittle the fact that Greek organizations provide hours and hours of community service as well as provide certain social and business skills that help a college student prepare for post graduate life. Not to mention the sense of family that Greek organizations provide away from home. If UCR’s Greek system is as inadequate as you say why has the athletic department come to us, hat in hand, begging for us to not only attend UCR’s dying sport venues but also to tailgate for such events??
Face facts, you are a prime example of what’s wrong with print journalism in todays media. You chose to write an article in which you bash Greek organizations and highlighted by emphasizing sad freak accidents, from other colleges no less. Let go of the hate and move on!
Your comment is exactly what is wrong with the fraternity/sorority system. This is an opinions article, and here you are belittling and mocking the author with your “someone’s bitter because they didn’t get a bid” attitude which is EXACTLY what is feeding to the negative perspective of frats and sororities on this campus, as if anyone who’s not into the Greek life or isn’t a fan of it must have been a reject.
Yes, the author may be biased, and yes, she probably should have interviewed a few frat/sorority members before publishing the article, but you’re missing the bigger picture.
This isn’t about whether fraternity or sororities are “good” or “bad,” this is about the image they choose to portray. As Jackie below has stated, GPA requirement is a big deal and I’ve heard from others that community service is also a big part of any fraternity or sorority, as well as creating a family away from home, but all of that gets lost in translation when the Greek life on this campus reflects one of excessive partying and superficiality. To put it simply, the bad outweighs and overshadows the good.
It’s unfair to say that all fraternity and sororities are alike, but with the actions & reputations of a few well-known frats and sororities on campus, they make a blanket statement about the Greek lifestyle as a whole.
The point is that at UCR, Greek organizations have become synonymous with parties, getting laid, having to look good, etc. While that may not be what frats and sororities are about, that is the image many have chosen to portray. If they want to rectify that problem, then it’s time they take a step back and really make an effort to change their image.
I believe that your comment is completely null and void due to your final paragraph. Greek organizations have not become, “synonymous with parties, getting laid, having to look good, etc.” Your stereotype or the stereotype that the writer holds comes with the fact that you have not taken the time to get to know what we are truly about. Greek organizations hold some of the highest overall GPA’s on campus, and many years over that of the Honors Society on campus.
If there is an exclusive aspect to it, so be it! There is nothing wrong with exclusivity due to requirements such as grades or why you would like to enter. There is exclusivity all throughout life and throughout organizations after college which means that society as a whole is in and of itself, flawed. That being said, we are human beings which means that we are all flawed which also completely nullifies all points made.
Thank you very much,
A proud Executive Counsel Member of IFC and a member of the Greek community here at UCR
1) I didn’t mention anything about exclusivity nor allude to the whole selection process other than GPA requirements which I made to show the positive side of fraternities and sororities.
2) When I said the Greek organization have become synonymous with partying, getting laid and having good looks, I wasn’t referring to the Greek organization as a whole, I’m simply stating a fact that’s prevalent on our campus.
3) You are right, the author and I may not have taken the time to get to know sororities or fraternities, but my point still stands – the reputations of certain fraternities and sororities (and individuals within them) precede them, and not in a good way. In turn, that affects the Greek community as a whole.
I meant for my comment to be a constructive criticism on both ends, to the author and to those who are shameless bashing her. She should have done more research and not have been so biased, but as I have previously stated, the actions of few can sometimes cast a very large shadow. The negatives of fraternities and sororities on this campus at times outweigh the good, because if Courtney is so misinformed about what Greek life is really about, imagine all the others out there who think the same.
It is up to those who are involved in Greek organizations and student organizations as a whole to reflect a good image.
For example, there are comments in this page calling Courtney a “dumb bitch” and others using the username “Fratsetter69” and then engaging in a pointless argument with another member – they are clearly not setting a good example or painting an accurate image of their organization.
I believe all those who commented on this page are passionate about and dedicated to their sororities, fraternities, etc (other than the select few that made unnecessary juvenile remarks). However, there are still those out there who, unfortunately, don’t hold the same values and level of respect as others do and they are the ones going around creating this negative image of Greek life.
I’m not saying I’m some type of forward authority on Greek life, because I’m far from that, but I am not biased one way or the other, and this is my personal view of why Courtney wrote this article.
yes zero ninety, I party excessively, get laid a hell of alot more than you, look better than you, shoot i probably even have better grades than you, and you’ll probably end up working for me. go greek.
^this
Awwww, that’s cute, you have resorted to mockery and making condescending and immature remarks befitting of a disgruntled and brainless prepubescent little boy to get your point across.
For all I know, you probably aren’t even affiliated and your sole purpose on this thread is to troll others and to get a rise out of people.
Your comment isn’t even an insult or even offensive because it only highlights how pathetic and weak you are. Your behavior is disrespecting and discrediting everyone else on this thread that are actually making an effort to shed a positive light onto the Greek life.
Whatever the case, it really shows when a person doesn’t have two IQs to rub together and unfortunately sweetheart, you’re one of them. You may have “everything,” but at the end of the day, with your attitude and childish behavior, you’re a nobody. I feel sorry for you.
Go ahead and talk big now tough guy, we’ll see how long you last.
I singled you out because of your juvenile tactics, and I was proven right. Members on this thread like Delaynie Koenig, Nick Frilot and others are actually making positive contributions…you’re just a rotten egg in the basket.
Either way, no point in talking to you anymore since you’re incapable of higher cognitive thinking nor are you capable of holding a normal, civil conversation. I pity you.
“For all I know, you probably aren’t even affiliated and your sole purpose on this thread is to troll others and to get a rise out of people.”
I choose to troll this thread because, and if you had paid attention to Ms. Parkers tweets you would know this, the author wrote this article solely to get a rise out of people. Hence I’m following her example and should have the same support you’re granting her. Trolls breed trolls sir, welcome to internet. U MAD BRO??
“Your behavior is disrespecting and discrediting everyone else on this thread that are actually making an effort to shed a positive light onto the Greek life.”
What is honestly REALLY shocking especially coming from a GDI like yourself that claims to “single me out” and then have you say my actions and comments are discrediting the other Greek posts here. Why are you discrediting the whole based off the actions and comments of the few? I bet you discriminate against anyone of Middle Eastern descent because a tiny percent of them like to make a point by blowing themselves up therefore, by your logic, ALL of them must be evil sociopaths. Because thats how the media portrays them.
When a journalist writes for a paper that is funded by the students attacking a small minority of the student population damn right I’m going to be angry. I’m paying for someone to not only slander my organization without factual backing but then for that person to go on and openly welcome a fight? Then its time for the gloves to come off. What I don’t get is how anyone in their right mind would be willing to defend such a person when such a person intentionally welcomed attacks like mine..but then again people defended Hitler’s smear campaign against a certain small minority of the population so I shouldn’t be so shocked.
And yes I used racially charged stereotypes/examples but then again I was going for dramatic effect not quite unlike the author did in her “article”.
I think it’s a little hard to get a good opinion about greek life when you aren’t even involved in it…As a senior who joined my sorority fall quarter freshman year I can say that it has changed my life for the better. It has made me who I am today and has taught me leadership skills, the importance of giving back to my community, motivation to do better in school, and has introduced me to some girls who I know will be life long friends. Now, how can that be subject to ridicule? Yes, there are other campuses where there are isolated incidences where fraternities and sororities are not upholding their organizations core values, but that is not grounds to make a blanket statement for all greek organizations.
In regards to our “selection process”, it is nothing like what it portrayed in the media. We do not all sit around and bash potential members. Each sorority has a set of unique ideals in which they wish to see in their new members and those whom they feel uphold those values will be invited back the next day. It has been done this way for over 100 years, and is monitored by the National Panhellenic Council, who oversees all Panhellenic Sororities, not just the ones on the UCR Campus. By using this process, each sorority can ensure that they are receiving members who hold similar ideals as the current members. In addition, it helps to ensure that all sororities receive similar sized “new member classes”, meaning that one sorority wont get 50 girls while another gets 10.
I would suggest that next time when writing an article about greek life, you do a little more research and talk to actual members of the organizations instead of going off of what you think you know.
While it is acceptable for every journalist to have slight bias, it must be at least well informed. This ignorant and poorly written article clearly shows that you do not understand Greek life whatsoever. I will admit, we are exclusive-we have a right to be. Many of these organizations are over a hundred years old and to make sure we do not tarnish the name of these historic organizations we must make sure anyone we allow in is going to be of good quality. So yes, it’s hard to get in one, but aren’t all good things difficult to obtain? You say the negatives far outweigh the positives, yet we continue to have higher gpa’s, raise more money for charity, do more to better the community than the general student body. To write a slander piece such as this proves to me that you clearly will not go far in journalism, especially without the connections provided to you from a Greek organization. I’m sorry we have higher standards than you-maybe that is something you should think about working on. Instead of slandering people better than you, why don’t you focus on bettering yourself first.
“According to U.S. News and World Report, UCR is one of the most ethnically diverse universities in the country. The university’s positive reputation is reflected through different organizations and resource centers for students from essentially every walk of life. Though this diversity shows through most of the clubs and organizations on campus, it is Greek organizations that do not exhibit this sense of inclusion.”
ok, now you’re just being ignorant…
People feeling segregated, disassociated, and excluded from an organization on campus is understandable, but that doesn’t inherently make it a fault of fraternities and sororities. People feel segregated, disassociated, and excluded when they apply for colleges and don’t get into their first or second choice universities. If I stand next to a person wearing a Yale sweatshirt and feel subpar, that does not make it Yale’s fault for being inclusive and selective in their membership procedures. Similarly, it is not the fault of Greek organizations if other students “feel inadequate standing next to a member of one of these societies, or even threatened”. To critique Greek organizations for being selective is the equivalent of attacking businesses for their hiring practices or colleges for their selection process.
I can’t wait for your next opinion piece on how Ivy League schools need to be more inclusive and businesses shouldn’t discriminate based on work experience and education…
First off, I’d like to point out that for all the division and exclusivity you apparently feel is cloaking the Greek system, my Panhellenic sister and fellow fraternity members below all seem to share a unified, logical argument that is rooted in fact and anchored toward a mutual passion towards our individual organizations. These kinds of coherent, respectful discussions are encouraged within the Greek community, because we build leaders and individuals unwilling to adhere to the status quo.
It’s disappointing that your argument was centered upon an intangible feeling of loneliness and exclusion. When you face the facts, Greek community members make up 85% of the Supreme Court, and are the CEO’s of 85% of Fortune 500 companies. Nationally, our graduation rate and our GPA’s are higher than unaffiliated students.
Last year, Panhellenic (every social sorority on campus) banded together to raise more than $10,000 for City of Hope Cancer Research. My sorority goes to elementary schools to read to underprivileged kids, and other chapters on campus hosts domestic violence awareness workshops, breast cancer walks, and canned food drives. Philanthropy is a founding value within these historic organizations, and maybe if you had simply signed up for recruitment we could have explained as much to you.
As far as representing our letters on Wednesdays, I’d ask you to think of the last time you were involved with something larger than yourself. It would probably be this newspaper. The Highlander only publishes select pieces written by a few students out of the 20,000-some on our campus. Doesn’t this seem a little exclusive? Yet you consistently advertise The Highlander, and I’m sure have rented a booth on Wednesdays before. We take the same amount of pride in our organizations. Letters are an opportunity for the Greek community to strengthen and branch out. In fact, some chapters recruit year-round. I would encourage you to contact the Fraternity/Sorority Involvement Center to obtain a list of amazing sororities that would love to recruit you Winter quarter.
Lastly, I’d love to hear some statistics concerning UCR alcohol and drug use, instead of these isolated and far-fetched incidents Erin was referring to. UCR is a drug-free campus, and a chapter on campus is actually hosting a drug abuse awareness workshop in January that you might like to attend. Claiming that a member of any fraternity on campus could “sexually assault” me simply because of their letters is blatantly incorrect. These letters represent values. We are still someone’s kids, someone’s siblings, and we wear our letters with both pride and the responsibility of knowing that people like you will be constantly judging us.
We take comfort in our Greek family, because they share our values. I am proud to call myself a member of the UCR Greek Community.
“I’d ask you to think of the last time you were involved with something larger than yourself.”
^Yes. Well said Delaynie!
“Even when rush ends, several Greek societies continue to advertise their organization without an invitation to join. The problem with this resides in the fact that many other student organizations create displays every Wednesday during Nooners in order to highlight what makes them unique to the university. Why do Greek organizations have to go beyond this if they do not make an effort to recruit new members?”
Everything you said here becomes a moot point because of your demonstration of your lack of knowledge. If you do not know about IFC regulations, Fraternities and Sororities only have one formal rush week to invite members to the organization. Greek organizations are out on campus not there just to advertise, as you make it your main point, but they are out there for things like the Canned Food Drive that happened recently or Unity Week. They are also out there on Wednesdays because there is a tradition called “Greek Wednesdays,” especially if you aren’t cultured/familiar with Greek life or other schools. It is a culture, and cultures usually appear to exclude in the perspective of others outside the culture. In addition, Greek organizations seem to have exclusion because it is about separating yourself from the standards and stand as a strong individual amongst a group of strong individuals; it is not some club anyone can join as you envision it. Otherwise, there would be plenty of people joining but a majority not contributing a single thing to the organization. You need to understand also that the reason there is only 4% of people involved in Greek organizations is because the school is full of students who choose not to involve themselves with Greek organizations or any club or organization, including the important consideration of the number of commuters and international students here. Take the elections and issues here on campus for example. Only a small percentage of all students here on campus will actually be out there informed and voting during the entire year. If you continue to judge things from the outside and never learn things about the inside, you become shallow, just like your opinions in this article.
Why does this only target the Greeks? There’s plenty of other fraternities and sororities who have much worse reputations. But who are we to judge by the slander we here? One does not simply walk into Greek life. Its true that there is a rushing process with the chance of rejection. But is this not true for most clubs and societies? If one is rejected from various dance crews due to incompatibility with their style of dance and or members, do we then attack that dance crew? Do we slander it’s name by making broad generalizations and use them to target a specific UCR society? As a writing major focused on a future in journalism I must say, this is a very poorly written article. One cannot claim this to be “news” but merely a retaliation of bitterness and loathe towards a specific society. I would still stand by my opinion even if this was targeting a cultural club, chem society, dance crew, etc. I’ve read many articles in my time and this to me is no different from someone posting a status saying “OMG I didn’t get into the sorority! I’m so freakin pissed omg. If I get 100 likes on my status I’ll write an article about it! OMG!”
“According to U.S. News and World Report, UCR is one of the most ethnically diverse universities in the country. The university’s positive reputation is reflected through different organizations and resource centers for students from essentially every walk of life.”
How else would I meet white people if not for sororities and fraternities?
Greek organizations pride themselves on tradition. The pledging and rushing aspects are a part of this. Although I am not affiliated, I do support Greek life because they are there if you want to pursue them. Getting a bid is not difficult if one just approaches the members, starts a conversation, and hangs out with them. You make Greek life sound extremely exclusive and it is not, some people just tend not to join and others may drop out because they do not feel it is something they want. As for the hazing, rumors do not mean all organizations are forcing college students to binge drinks. I have never heard of anything like the Chico incident in all my years at Riverside. Besides, Chico is one of the biggest party schools. Riverside, on the other hand, has tended to promote non-hazing events. Greek life is there for those who want is, and is particularly more expensive, which is why there is such a large influx of people in the clubs rather then the sororities and fraternities. you shouldn’t make an organization sound so biased when it is clearly not.
The following are some statistics about greek life:
– According to nationwide study of fraternity and sorority members, by belonging to a fraternity your chances of graduating are greater by up to 10 percent.
– Greek members on average donate more than four times as much to their respective universities as alumni than do non greeks.
– As Alumni, Greeks give approximately 75% of all money donated to universities.
– As undergraduates, Greeks raise approximately $7 million per year for charities.
– As undergraduates, Greeks give approximately 850,000 volunteer hours per year.
– Studies prove that Fraternity and Sorority Alumni are much more likely than non-Greeks to participate in community service activities after graduation.
– Forty-three of the 100 members of the U.S. Senate are members of a fraternity or sorority.
– Thirty-Six percent of the House of Representatives are members of a sorority or fraternity.
– Of North America’s 50 largest corporations, 43 are headed by Greek men and women, 30% of all Fortune 500’s.
– 7 out of 10 people listed in Who’s Who are Greek.
– 40 of 47 U.S. Supreme Court Justices have been and are Greek.
– 63% of all U.S. Cabinet members since 1900 have been and are Greek.
– All of the Apollo 11 astronauts were Greek.
– There are 400,000 active members in Greek organizations nation-wide.
– Less than 3% of the United States is Greek.
– A study by the University of Missouri found that Greeks throughout the U.S. and Canada are more involved on their campuses and rate their overall university experience better than non-Greeks.
– The same U of Missouri study found Greeks are more financially successful after they graduate than non-Greeks, are more involved in their communities, and give more generously to their alma maters.
Works Cited:
-UWgreek.com: TKE
-Forget “Animal House.” – fraternity/sorority members could be more likely to stay in school, according to study
-Fresno State: SAE
Your statements are heavily opinionated and have little to no merit. You obviously do not know what Greek organizations are about and are going off the negative image they get(from movies, culture, etc).If you want people to take your editorial serious, do some relevant research and gather first hand evidence, which you have done failed to do so.
“These feelings of acceptance can even push members to say or do things that are not considered a “smart choice.” These are the choices that increase the risks of sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections, and even death.” This is by far the most absurd statement. I have been a member of a Greek organization for three and a half years, and I have never been sexually assaulted, contracted a sexually transmitted infection or died as the author indicates that I am at such a high risk of. If anything, I feel safer being a member of a Greek organization. I have 90 sisters who are there to not only encourage me to make the smart decisions, but also to protect me. Also, I have grown to know the gentlemen of the Fraternities here at UCR and know they would protect me as well. Using examples from a well known party school does not strengthen any part of this article. We may only make up 4% of the student body, but we encourage our members and the members of other organizations such as ours to be the best representatives of UCR possible. UCR was ranked first in the amount of service hours completed by it’s students in 2011 by the Washington Monthly. The majority of this participation was completed by Fraternity and Sorority members. We also donate thousands of dollars yearly to various charities and outside organizations. As a whole the Greek community comes together on several occasions throughout the year in order to raise awareness, funds, or support for different obstacles faced by our student body.
Also, there are many national Greek organizations, some of which are included in the Greek Orgs on UCR’s campus, that are in fact a “simple sign up.”
I understand your sentiment, but I believe your article is doing exactly what it condemns. As an individual that has done a lot, been greek, dropped out of a frat, been in student orgs, and gone to different universities, I can see the point you’re getting at. Greek organizations ARE inherently a system of exclusion, and due to the fact that the only shared interest between members is a social one. However, I don’t believe the answer is to condemn the ideal, as social organizations are extremely important to student life and the growth of students. The solution needs to be increased inclusiveness in Greek organizations and actually increasing support for these organizations throughout the rest of the student body. I personally know how exclusive the Greek community can be, as I have had great friends with whom I can no longer be close with because of their desire to be more heavily involved in their fraternity or sorority. Support for, and attempts to, include “GDIs” from within the Greek community would lessen the harsh stereotypes surrounding it. It is also important that us non-affiliated members of UCR’s campus do not continue to promote the negative stereotypes associated with other members of our UCR community. We must also attempt to assist them in their endeavors, as they are some of the more active members of the UCR community. It is a two way street, and inroads and exclusiveness will never make UCR a socially viable school. Including eachother in our daily activities is necessary for our schools success. That being said, I am glad that you wrote this article as it has allowed for an important debate about the future of UCR’s student life.
This is yellow journalism at its best. You supply no information from fraternity or sorority members, who would have loved to inform you on Greek Life. Also, the negatives you supply are actually very rare cases. You talk about CSU Chino? This school is known for its only its partying and is in no way reflects UCR. Did you know UCR has never had a death from hazing, which in Chino’s case seems like someone celebrating his 21st birthday… Might just be me on that one. It is like saying the UCR alumni who killed the people in the Batman Theater massacre represents all the hardworking Neuroscience Majors on campus (which is my major), or even anyone who attends med school. Sure we have our faults, but no clubs or organization is perfect.
Also, why all the focus on just the Greek community. There are cultural fraternities and sororities who are more secretive and excluding than most Greek organizations. These organizations normally accept people by race, not saying this is the only way. If you look at Greek Life you can see a very diverse community that can very well reflect the diversity of UCR. Regarding the exclusiveness of fraternities and sororities let me ask a question: Would you rather have a person who fits in your organizations mindset and dedication? Or should you open the flood gates and watch your organization become over bloated and become indistinguishable, for the worse, to what your founders had created over 100 years ago.
I am proud to be apart of my fraternity. My brothers are always there no support me and they have helped me grow as a person. It has boosted my confidence which in turn brought me more opportunities than I could think of. I support freedom of speech, but I do not support someone spreading biased ignorance to unknowing people, especially to a community I am apart of. You should write a formal letter to every fraternity and sorority on campus for such a disrespect. Not only to us, but the Highlander’s credibility you have hurt
Courtney,
All I ask of you is that you inform yourself a little bit more about the Greek Community/Culture before you try to publicly condemn us.
Had you done your research, I would have respected your opinion and even your biased arguments…but that is clearly the case here.
As of now, you look extremely ignorant and quite honestly you seem to have a personal vendetta against most Greek organizations. I’m sure I speak on behalf of most, if not all of the Greek Community, when I say that I would not think twice to sit down with you and answer your questions. It is not too late to change your opinion, heck you might even love what we all have come to love here at UCR.
-Wow, there is so much ignorance in this article.
-First, maybe you should have done some research (that thing journalists are supposed to do). There’s so much incorrect information in here. Specifically, what’s Pi Alpha Kappa? Last time I checked, there’s no such fraternity at UCR. “Rush”, as those silly kids keep calling it, is not like how you’re trying to portray it. It is not superficial like you’re claiming it to be. Again, do some research. You mentioned other organizations, such as ASPB. They too have a selection process for their members (including volunteers). Maybe that research stuff sounds like a good idea.
-You mentioned the incident at Chico State (nothing to do with UCR at all). It was not a Sigma Pi event; the student was at a bar with some friends on his birthday. It’s really unfair how if someone is affiliated with a fraternity/sorority and something terrible happens, the Greek organization always gets blamed.
-You also spewed some BS about sexual assault. I guess when someones wears Greek letters, then they’re probably a rapist, with an STD, who will die soon. REALLY good point. Using false stereotypes for a newspaper article is perfectly acceptable! I guess you don’t know about the workshops we always have.
-I knew you would pull the hazing and peer pressure card. No words for that…
-Selection processes. You continually wrote about how UCR is a diverse campus. You also said that since Greek organizations select their members, then they are not living up the diversity this campus has. This is completely false. Fraternities/sororities are very diverse on this campus. Just because there is a selection process does not mean everyone is a clone of each other. Where else would you find Hispanic and African American brothers? There is exclusivity to almost everything in life. We all had to get accepted into UCR which makes the school exclusive. An article has to be chosen to be published in the school newspaper, which is also exclusivity. You need to be chosen for a job, which is exclusivity again. “Exclusivity” does not necessarily mean something bad.
-Also, if someone feels inadequate or threatened when they stand next someone with Greek letters on, then that sounds like a personal/self-esteem issue. Or someone who is being superficial (like how you claimed the entire “rush” process was).
-For my personal story: I won’t lie, I had barely any friends in high school. I went through recruitment in hopes of finally finding some friends. As cheesy as it sounds, I found more than that. I actually found a group of girls who would do anything for me, and I would do anything for them. They accepted me for me, not what I was wearing or what I looked like. In the few years that I’ve been a member, I’ve grown up so much. I’ve become more confident and I care more about school/my future/other people. It has had some much positive impacts on my life that I honestly have no idea where I’d be without my sorority. I probably would have been kicked out of this school. (I’m obviously not going to post the name of my chapter)
-I would not have had an issue with this article if you had done your research. Don’t judge us based on negative stereotypes/from never talking to any of us. We’re not choosing to portray these negative stereotypes, it’s ill-informed people who refuse to acknowledge that we’re actually good people. I’m not saying we’re perfect people, but you make us sound like criminals. This article is so incredibly disrespectful to anyone who has ever been a member of a fraternity or sorority.
I don’t know if you have realized but the picture that you had posted to resemble these social organizations are in fact mostly professional and not social. You should pay attention to what you are publicizing and the faces of those who you are condemning. Being a member of a professional organizations, I would know better to say that you accuse us of excluding potential members, but that is entirely false. For the record, the purpose of putting ourselves out there is to recruit new members, to expand our family, and to outreach to those who desire to make a difference. We are not judgmental, we are not prejudice, and all we really care about is helping members and future members excel to reach their goals. Because of your carelessness, you have falsely discredited organizations that don’t deserve the negative propaganda. So in the future, if you are going to try to defame people, you should make sure ALL of your sources are correct before trying to drop the bombshell. Also, those a part of social Greek organizations also participate in many philanthropic events that benefit not only the community, but show an example for others to follow concerning public service. Greek life is also a choice, nobody is forced to do it.
Your main argument that the other 96% feel disassociated is silly. Of my experience, the other 96% are just interested in different organizations or clubs or Netflix or ping-pong, not that there is a hurt for not being in Greek life. We all choose our interests and our affiliations separately, and the fact that Greek life is exclusive has nothing to very little to do with the student’s choice of affiliation.
This column is both ignorant and arrogant. The only “consequence of Greek organizations” that you manage to point out is that Greek systems are too exclusive.
Though I am not a student here, I feel that a column that tries to divide its student population through unintelligent remarks and a snobbish undertone is what is TRULY “not an accurate reflection of what UCR stands for.”
I do not belong to a fraternity. And these groups have every right to be as exclusive as they damn well please.
Your generalizations only push stereotypes and biases that further (and wrongfully) perpetuate negative stigmas toward people that have been judged unfairly far too many times. Yes, tragic events such as the one in Chico State occur in Greek organizations. But such events are not limited to fraternities and sororities. You try to argue that Greek organizations are too exclusive yet hypocritically go against the base of your own claims by further implying that tragedies such as excessive drinking are only limited to Greek environments.
I am not trying to paint Greeks out to be innocent, but I am saying that your argument is based purley on generalization. Students choose to either join or not join Greek organizations through their own volition.
Journalism 101: even opinion columns need to have some sense of coherence rather than be a senseless rambling/narrative that fails to establish validity through faux rationalizations and unsubstantiated statistics.
Maybe you didn’t weigh the possible reactions that your column would induce… or maybe you did know and just didn’t care. Whatever the case, this column is a sad example of someone trying to use something as sacred as a UC student publication to force feed its readers misguided thoughts.
Sincerely, Kyle Shimshack
People who are getting mad are the ones that are affiliated to the greek org. Stop hating.
Of course they are offended. They are being misrepresented. Actually, they are not being represented here in any way whatsoever. There are so many untrue statements in this piece. It’s not her opinion of Greek orgs most are upset about but rather the lack of proper research conducted for this article. And by the way, most Greeks on here are not “hating.” They’re voicing their articulate, and eloquent responses to this article. It’s very small-minded of you to think they’re simply “hating” when really they’re proving the Greek community’s side on this subject.
At first glance, your piece provides an insightful perspective of the fraternity and sorority scene here at UCR. However, following additional research and “fact” checking, your article was revealed to be a particularly bitter and biased portrayal of the Greek system. Apologies if one of the organizations mentioned inspired your spurned stance against the Greek community, but your transparently tainted perspective detracts from the truth of your writing. For example, you suggest that exclusionary tactics are practiced during rush due to the relatively short time frame for rushing. However, were you aware that it is the school that puts limits and restrictions on rushing? For example, this year UCR’s Student Life and other governing officials placed a ban on male Freshman rushing during the 2012 fall quarter. It is rules and regulations such as these that limit the time allotted for rush, not the decisions of the organizations themselves. In addition, other figures you utilize, such as UCR’s 4% demographic of Greek students, can easily be discredited by demonstrating factors like the high commuter rate and low interest generated in Greek life at this University. It seems nearly all of the ideas and opinions expressed in this article are your own distorted perspective, falsely formulated, and you should endeavor to educate yourself before attempting to criticize a student organization or system.
I think most things that should be said in defence of these organisations have been already said in this comment section. What I will say is, as an English exchange student studying from 2011-2012 at UCR, being welcomed into these organisations was by far the most overwhelming, tiring and wonderful experience I have ever lived through. The values these organisations teach and encourage, and I would urge you to read that sentence without impressing upon it the negative stereotypes that seem to have informed your article, have proven invaluable, not only to me, but to my brothers, and to many others. I urge you to look into what these organisations actually teach, and not to simply brush off, as you have done, the immeasurable community and charitable services these organisations provide.
Your views on recruitment are also rather misinformed. From personal experience I can say without a doubt, that recruitment is not confined to a single week, but rather discussed, delineated and deliberated throughout the entire quarter via a number of means. Members of the general student populace are encouraged consistently throughout the quarter to stop by “letters” on a Wednesday and meet the organisations, both to get to know the organisations better, and the people within. I experienced this first hand, with consistent and appreciated encouragement being offered to me throughout fall quarter 2011, before rushing winter 2012. Contact with these organisations began within a week of my arrival in California. As a British student, entirely new to these organisations, this campus, and your country, I cannot emphasise how important this contact was in providing me with the best possible experience I could have gained from my year abroad. I also feel it appropriate to speak for a brother of mine, who in a similar situation to me, arrived from Spain, not knowing anyone other than the single mentor provided for him by UCR. After rushing and joining the organisation in fall quarter, and graduating in the spring of 2012, he is now working an internship he gained through the skills taught to him by this organisation, and has subsequently had his visa repeatedly extended, allowing him to attempt to achieve his goal of remaining in the country he has grown to love.
Now, these two points focus on people who were readily accepted into such organisations. I hope I have elucidated the otherwise unpublicised work that goes into recruitment. I will now point to two examples of other friends of mine, who were not quite so lucky upon their first attempts at recruitment. A freshman who lived in my dorm attempted to rush a number of sororities in spring quarter. Her preferred choice was the Greek sorority Alpha Chi Omega. She was disappointed not to receive a “bid” for this sorority, as at the time they had fulfilled the maximum students they were allowed to take on, this maximum being set by an outside organisation, not Alpha Chi Omega themselves. Rather than appear disheartened, she remained in contact with these organisations, especially on the opportunities provided to her come Wednesdays. In fall 2012 she received and accepted a bid for Pi Beta Phi. I cannot express what an absolute joy it is to see the face of a person I dearly miss so happy as in the pictures I see on Facebook, or when she discusses it on Skype. A similar case occurred with another dormmate of mine, who after rushing twice unsuccessfully, received a “bid” from Pi Kappa Alpha, and now constantly tells me how much more he is gaining out of his time at UCR.
There are undeniably negative things about such organisations, and I do not discourage you for having an opinion, but I urge you to research further what goes on unpublicised by these organisations. Members work so hard in each one I have had the joy to come across, and it is with great pride I wear my letters, and with great happiness that I look back on my time at UCR as a direct result of what these organisations bring to the college.
Ok first off this article is really well written. There is actually nothing offensive at all about this. And of course the people who find this offensive, are apart of greek life. FYI Being bias does not make your opinion more valid. I can bet that if a rushee who was admitted into a frat or sorority and a rushee who was rejected was interviewed, the opinions would resemble that of this article. Instead of attacking the opposing opinion of Greek life, some people need to realize that the world of Greek is not all “sun shine and rainbows” and the fact that they don’t let everyone in, can in fact have a negative effect on a young freshman’s psyche. Possibly contributing to maybe many prior years of rejection. All everyone on this page needs to do is just realize that not everyone thinks highly of Greek life. And that is ok. This is college, not high school. We pay to further educate and express our opinion. Not bash the ones who have the courage to go against the grain.
negative opinions on fraternities are ok as long as they are based on facts, not assumptions
Yes it is well written but its not biased merely because those who she angered are in fact Greek, rather her facts are wrong and the way she is portraying us to potential new members is discrediting without any reason or backings. yes, we understand people may choose not to go Greek and be pro Greek, but the reason everyone is furious is because, like you, she probably hasn’t gone to any rush event to even be called a rushee if she didn’t even acknowledge our dedication to community service, like Circle K International she continuously mentions. So please, spare everyone the trouble in defending her when you clearly don’t have a clue either.
Actually, this article is not well-written. I say that for a couple of reasons. Number one, to call something “well-written” would imply that it is based on some factual evidence; this article, as pointed out by the 40 commenters, is not. Second, the few tangible examples provided in the article actually lessen its credibility. For example, the fact that the author was attempting to name a variety of organizations both Greek and otherwise but named one incorrectly and another several times (Circle K) shows both a lack of knowledge and a bias. If you can only name one of the multitude of organizations, you probably don’t have a very thorough knowledge of what organizations are on campus. It would have greatly helped the credibility of the argument if she had used more examples – as well as correct ones.
As to your suggestion that those who have commented on this article should “not bash the ones who have the courage to go against the grain”, I would say that that statement is misused and misplaced. As the article states, only about 4% of UCR is involved in the Greek community. I would say that 4% goes more “against the grain” than 96%. Wouldn’t you agree? Whether or not you do, that’s just kind of how that phrase works. “Going against the grain” in fact means to go against the majority or the norm. Any minuscule minority like 4% definitely, whether or not you approve of or agree with its ideologies or methods of selection, “goes against the grain” — the “grain” being the 96%.
you are confusing eloquent writing with your attachment to the subject. This article is well constructed. period. As for how you view the subject matter, that is a whole different ball game.
A well-constructed article is by definition factual. Let’s disregard the subject matter for a moment. The poor construction, unfortunately, remains. There are absolutely ways to make any argument, no matter how ridiculous, powerful and sensible. An author can make an argument convincing even if they’re just writing to play devil’s advocate. This author was clearly quite passionate about the subject matter, yet lacked the ability (or maybe just the time( to make her argument convincing even to those who are already of the same opinion.
Really well written article? Maybe if there was more research, facts, and some more editing.
Actually, this article is offensive and we are taking it very personally. We’re not complaining that she hates fraternities and sororities. She can hate us if she wants to, it’s her opinion. We’re complaining that she wrote this hate-filled article based ONLY on assumptions that are made about us. We all put some much time and dedication into our fraternities/sororities that it is honestly heartbreaking to see others tear it down from misconceptions. We don’t choose for it to happen that way, people just refuse to see that we’re not soulless people. How would you feel if people constantly bashed something/someone (that was really close to your heart) based on assumptions/stereotypes? Not the greatest feeling in the world.
We are in no way saying that we’re these perfect organizations that can do no wrong. We’re just mad that people think we do more bad than good.
I am a NON-GREEK student here at UCR and even I am appalled at not only your article’s lack of credibility, but additionally how seemingly misinformed you are.
Pi Alpha Kappa? Given you state that sororities and fraternities “continue to be recognized on the national level”, I find it perplexing that you have mentioned a fictionalized fraternity that does not even exist on this campus. I am fearful to read any further into this stereotype-derived article given your evident ignorance within the first 500 words.
i am very disappointed in the Highlander newspaper for allowing this smut to be printed.
Get your shit together and stop writing this article like you did it the night before
spoken like an ignorant frat boy who has photos of alcohol consumption as his profile picture… smh…
I was under the impression that it wasn’t just “ignorant frat boys” who drink alcohol in college… Was I wrong? Either way, what would that possibly have to do with his comment? I don’t have any pictures of “alcohol consumption” but I happen to also be disappointed that the Highlander would post something so devoid of factual evidence.
technically the highlander is doing its job for the simple fact that you are on here in the first place. So in that case your feedback in very much appreciated 🙂
this girl is definitely friends with the author^ haha
and this guy is clearly a frat boy who isn’t afraid to express his love for “69”
I’ve read your comments and at this point, pretty much anything you say has as much credibility as my persuasive writing from 4th grade. What is the point of going around acting holier than thou?
I mean really, all this hate and bashing.
^You probably wouldn’t know what it’s like.
This fraternity man, Kevin, has every right to be disappointed in the newspaper for publishing this article. He, along with the rest of the students, pays money every quarter for it to be run.
And, oh no! Alcohol consumption in a facebook photo!!! I guess only those “ignorant frat boys” do that.
kevin has the right to his opinion. But he should express it in a manner that doesn’t emphasize an already bad stereotype by using that language.
What language? You mean the s-word *GASP*! Haha, in all seriousness, what does the word, “shit”, have to do with perpetuating negative stereotypes of Greeks? I thought everyone was allowed to use that word.
Wow. Negative opinions does not give a person license to express themselves in a way that makes them seem like they are NOT educated. Maybe you should get your life together, like kevin, and if you are sooooo strongly against this piece , write a rebuttal. But if you don’t have the means to do so, you don’t have the means to express your completely immature opinion.
I do have my life together? Where is this even coming from? But, please, explain to me how my opinion is immature.
its immature because you want to argue with the author, but i bet if you were given the chance you would write an official rebuttal, you wouldn’t. because you don’t care as much to get your message out to the public like this article did. Not to mention, you haven’t even said “i don’t agree with this, BUT THE AUTHOR HAS THE RIGHT TO THIS OPINON.” Period. End of story. And it is the opinion to a lot of people as well. She’s not the only one who feels this way. And i DO have a valid reason, and i HAVE experience in this area. So if you want to call me ignorant, arrogant, what have you, go right ahead. I hope it makes you fall asleep better tonight.
well her opinion is based on assumptions not facts. maybe there needs to be more articles that inform people so they can make their own decisions rather then listen to her opinion which, again, is based on something other than the truth
1. No, I won’t write a rebuttal.
2. My opinion is immature because I want to argue with the author? There’s really no correlation there.
3. Read what I responded to you earlier with (your initial comment post). I did say the author can have her own opinion (“We’re not complaining that she hates fraternities and sororities. She can hate us if she wants to, it’s her opinion. We’re complaining that she wrote this hate-filled article based ONLY on assumptions that are made about us.”)
4. With what you said to me earlier: How/why should I get my life together?
thats exactly my point. If everyone who disagrees with this won’t stand up for their opinion, and put an article, or official public opinion in rebuttal to this, then they deserve to be upset. If you don’t get your voice out there, no one is going to hear anything else. And thus won’t make a difference.
I guarantee you there will be a rebuttal this. It just won’t be from me, considering I won’t be here next quarter.
But answer my question, how/why should I get my life together? You said I (and the Kevin guy) needed to, so I’m listening.
I’ve already explained that in the comment in response to kevin, and I’ve already explained that in the previous comment. And Now I’m officially done.
Why dont you tell us how you really feel?
sorry tina but i’m not the ignorant one making stuff up.
go home tina
Ignorant? I can’t say. But you are the ARROGANT one who completely lives up to the stereotype. Good Job KEVIN!!!! i will GLADLY go home 🙂
You appear to have your judgment clouded by some type of misguided hatred for student organizations disguised as a concern for freedom of speech. Most likely, you don’t actually care about freely speaking but instead you care about promoting stereotypes and hate. How about you get off the computer at home, go make some friends, and maybe you won’t be complaining so much. Just a suggestion but I doubt you’ll actually try to use my advice in a constructive manner.
I don’t think “smut” is the word you’re looking for here
I understand that this is an ‘opinion’ based article, but in any case it is still an article that could be seen by the roughly 20,000 students that attend UCR. According to your twitter you were “ready to take the scrutiny from those who are offended by [the] Greek life article in the newspaper. Bring it.” but I hope you not only take, but respect what we, as a unified whole, are saying to you, rather than brush it off as some kind of signifier that this controversy is giving you any credit as a journalist.
That being said, any respected article, whether it be for or against something should be based on factual information, and besides your reference to the tragic event that took place on a DIFFERENT campus, your article completely lacks that. First of all the title of this post is questionable given that the majority of your statements attack the 6 Panhellenic sororities and 9 IFC Fraternities, disregarding the other 25 or so that you mention in the beginning. Also, the picture you posted is not of the any of the 15 social greek organizations on campus, yet those are the only two mentioned by name in the article, kind of, seeing as you mentioned Pi Alpha Kappa, which simply does not exist on our campus in reference to Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Chi Omega.
If you wanted any credibility for this article it would have been wise to interview those who wear letters and those who don’t instead of solely misguiding the minds of anyone who reads this into thinking that what YOU are saying is true.
Yes, UCR is one of the most diverse campuses in the nation, and I applaud you for getting this information correct, but what you fail to mention is that our greek community is also one of the most diverse. Not only do the social greek organizations have people of every background but there are also plenty of business, cultural and academic lettered groups that exist too, creating a home for everyone. Through there is a selection process when you go through recruitment that is in no way a negative, as I’m sure the highlander newspaper does not publish every article that is sent in. As far as I know each greek organization on campus stands for something different, something amazing that connects its members together so when you go through recruitment that is what we’re looking for….may I mention that none of our letters symbolize “sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections, and even death.”
Each year during panhellenic recruitment, we push so hard for the UCR student body to go through, and yet each year we have a very few amount of people who decide too, we would love for the greek community to be huge but the fact of the matter is people are busy with their own things, own clubs, etc. and simply decide not to. When you go through recruitment you are bound to find a home for yourself, not going through is the only thing that prevents you from being a part of our so called “elitist group.”
I am proud to be a part of my sorority as I’m sure the other commenters on this post are proud to be a part of theirs. The sisterhood that comes along with being part of such an amazing organization is something that is hard to explain to someone that is not a part of it but if you bothered to sit down and talk to me for a minute I bet you wouldn’t doubt the love I have for the girls I call my sisters as well as the greek community in general. I think that it is disrespectful on so many levels to spread this kind of ignorance to people who may be uninformed, as well as it is offensive to anyone who takes pride in being a part of this community. Not everyone has to be a part of something in order to have respect for it.
What a GDI.
couldn’t have put it better myself.
From the authors twitter: “I am ready to take the scrutiny from those who are offended by my Greek life article in the newspaper. Bring it.”
“[..]I could have been a lot more offensive, but…I only had 1,000 words, so…. ”
She wants a fight, she has no interest in conversation or debate. She wants to use the University’s newspaper as a venue for a battle, as her sword to attack a minority of the student body, and to shield her from scrutiny. This is a deplorable example of journalism. She should be fired from her position at the newspaper.
Sources: https://twitter.com/Court_Liz93
if you have the audacity to write this kind of comment on the internet, you do not value a difference of opinion and should just move outside the United states entirely
not that audacious. shes admitting that her only goal is to be offensive. sounds like shes abusing her position at the newspaper and DOES deserve to be fired.
Abuse? So every time a journalist write an opinion thats not to popular belief they are ABUSING their job? Its just exercising their opinion, the same way everyone is voicing their comments. SO i guess that means that everyone here is ABUSING their right to voice their opinion as well.
*writing their opinion based on incorrect facts
what a dumb bitch lol
you realize how arrogant and ridiculous and YOUNG this comment makes you look right???
Second^
Courtney,
I understand that this is merely an opinion article, but your tainted perspectives and misleading “facts” have caused speculation amongst the community at UCR, not just Greeks but also a large portion of the student body. As a student at UCR who is both affiliated in a Greek organization and in other various clubs on campus, I find your column extremely insulting as well as ignorant. I am honestly surprised UCR allowed this publication.
The “exclusion” you mentioned in your article is exactly what your ill informed column is doing – You, Courtney, are making the divide amongst the student population through poor research and arrogant accusations that do no reflect anything we stand for as a community and student body. Not only are you wrongly accusing these organizations but you have also tainted the name of UCR by accusing UCR of allowing such wrongful acts.
First and foremost, at the University of California, Riverside, there are not “40 sororities and fraternities among hundreds of other student organizations”. Please check your facts and sources before you begin to rant and sabotage groups that have done nothing to you.
The “Greek” that you refer to in your uninformed column are in fact all recognized on a national level. Your argument on specific Greek organizations being too exclusive is biased given you’re lack of understanding for our exclusivity and rituals, along with our dedication to community service and fund raising. Are you personally even aware that each of us have several philanthropies we dedicate our time to on a weekly basis? Did you know that last year one of the sororities alone raised over $13,000 in a quarter to help those in our surrounding community? Also, our campus does not have an organization called ‘Pi Alpha Kappa’, but that just further proves your validity and reliability.
In addition, the exclusions you claim in your article are not placed forth by members within each differing organization but rather a rule set in place by the university itself. This year, UCR’s Student Life and other governing officials placed a ban on allowing male freshman to rush fraternities; I do not see you arguing about the discrimination of our school towards males when female freshman are still allowed to rush. Furthermore, UCR’s 4% demographic of actual Greek students can be instantly discredited given that 1) there are laws set forth in Riverside that prohibit Greek housing 2) rules set forth by the school limiting the amount we can recruit per chapter/organization 3) this is a high commuter school and 4) people have other interests and the other 96% are just interested in other different organizations.
With that said, your generalizations with Chico State are not only limited to just nationally recognized fraternities and sororities. Contrary to your belief and research, other organizations that are NOT nationally recognized do the same amount of partying, just as any college student does on a college campus. If you believe otherwise, you are clearly misled.
Unfortunately, I believe this article is written out of spite and inspired by a misconstrued belief and understanding on how we select our members during recruitment. It is a mutual selection process that is in fact enforced by not only the school and higher officials but from the leaders representing each organization. Our organizations, like Circle K International, has a primary focus in devoting our time and effort towards community service. Should you have attempted to even attend our information sessions or our open house recruitment events, you would have known that instead of making such ignorant remarks you clearly did not research your facts or attempt to rush based on your ignorant generalizations.
If you had done more research to back up your words and accusations, maybe you would be having a better day as I would suggest you be aware of what you’re Tweeting in regards to your abilities to be even more … “offensive”.
Yours truly,
Stephanie
Very disappointing. I was an individual interviewed by the Highlander in the past, and I strongly disagree with several points brought up in this article. It is not fair for an individual not connected with the Greek system to scrutinize it. The Greek community at UCR has done a great deal to help the local community, as well as its students, and should definitely not be criticized by an individual that only is familiar with stereotypes.
I think this article is highly biased and disappointing. While I respect your freedom to say what you want, you’re highly judging the Greek community based on stereotypes, and it’s not like what you think it is. Being a first year, I was afraid to not get a bid from any sorority during recruitment, but honestly, it’s about who you connect with the most and where you fit in. And I found a sorority that has some of the nicest and smartest girls that I have ever met. My sorority emphasizes the importance of studying and community service, other wise you’re only cheating yourself in the experience. Regarding the letters near the bell tower, we in the Greek community are allowed to take pride in the organizations we are in, and we do not rub the fact that people walking by letters aren’t part of this community, just like any other UCR club when they have their tables up. All in all, I think this article is extremely insulting and only creates a larger rift between the Greek community and the rest of the student body, when all we want is to create a connection among all of UCR. Lastly, you have facts that do not make sense. Before you write an article as insulting as this was, make sure to get your facts straight.
On such a diverse campus with different ways of getting involved, variety is key to meet the needs of students. Not every student is going to want to join every single organization on campus. I feel this is assuming that students are limited in their opportunities to get involved, even though we have 400 organizations on campus. Yes, some sororities and fraternities in the past at other campuses have made poor decisions and the results have been tragic. But to categorize our Greek life into this is unfair and unjustified. I’m not in a sorority, but I have many friends who are in different ones. If someone wants to join one and doesn’t make it in, they decide which organization to go to from there. And luckily, they have many options that have various requirements to join. There’s something for every student here on this campus. I take offense as a board member of a service organization because you are undermining the role student life has in shaping a wonderful and unique college experience for all Highlanders. And, as a board member of a service org, we are actively engaged with other service organizations for our own personal projects and to assist others with their projects. We have made great partnerships with several Greek orgs as a result. This article isn’t proving anything to me, it’s just stating that you support stereotypes of Greek life.
Does making this article make constituents of the Highlander feel good about themselves?
Is starting controversy based on faulty information, assumptions, and little more than over-judgmental opinions the goal of the current Highlander staff?
If you, for a moment, take this to be in the slightest credible journalism, then you need to open up your eyes to consistent scrutiny revolving articles that the Highlander has released over the past year.
Its stuff like this that screams desperation for not only attention, but also at the recent trend of journalism at the Highlander that has emerged during the past year and has left people shaking their heads and searching for alternative news sources on campus.
If trying to start controversy based on loose facts and also being completely one sided in a topic that clearly has two sides continues to be the path of the Highlander, I feel that it is time for students to move on to an alternative news source if they haven’t already done so (Spoiled Minds, Topix etc).
As someone who has strong ties to the field it disappoints me to read articles like this that have recently emerged from my own university’s newspaper. What’s even more disappointing is the authors behavior on a social network and off record, both of which reflect such a disturbing lack of professionalism it presses the audience to question how are people like this hired by something as important as our own school’s paper?
But wait…I forgot for a second. Just like a fraternity or sorority, even a newspaper has a “selection process” and even a newspaper can practice in the act of “exclusion”. Looks like in respect (which I have none) to this article and it’s immature author, that process has evolved into something that obviously can’t distinguish between what is journalism and what is not.
And FYI. This is not journalism.
Quite frankly, this poor excuse for journalism wasn’t even worth the ink or the paper it was printed on. As a tax-paying citizen and tuition-paying student, I’m disappointed that a public institution would spend public funds to spread the opinion of a clueless fool. I would have derived much more enjoyment from looking at a blank page than the garbage that you spewed. Yes, editorials are meant to invoke emotions and discussion but these responses are based on facts, not the ignorance of the writer.
Well, this was an interesting take on greek life at UCR. If anything, joining a sorority has never made me feel more connected at UCR and community. I went my first two years of college being unaffiliated, and I can without a doubt say that my last two years were far better because of my choice to “go greek”. Not because I felt like I was a part of some exclusive, judgmental group, but because I found a lasting friendships, improved my community, and became so much more involved on campus. This is not even just about women in my own sorority, but includes amazing women in all of Panhellenic, and wonderful men in all of IFC that I now call close friends. Not to mention, the opportunities that being in a sorority has done for me even after I graduated! A word to those who are uninformed or new to UCR, do not base your opinion off this article. I urge you to go and explore for yourself and make your own opinion. If you are open and do the research yourself, I am sure you’d never use the phrase “go greek or go home” but rather, “go greek and be home”.
Also, perhaps the reason only 4% of UCR is involved in Greek life is because of frightening and misleading articles like this. I know the organizations are trying to expand and reach out to more people, and really make being greek a lot bigger on campus, but unfortunately is biased, poorly researched articles such as this that steer them away.
Are those even GREEK fraternities in the picture? I’m fairly certain you’re showing a Latino cultural fraternity, a Latino cultural sorority, and the pre-law fraternity.
regardless if they are latino, black, asian, jewish whatever they might be, they are all Greek letter organizations, therefore, they are “GREEK”. They may be social, professional, community service active, gay/lesbian but they are all greek. Dont be ignorant please and do your research behind Greek Letter Societies and how they all came about!
Dear Ms. Parker,
I truly admire your passion for more inclusion of students in Greek organizations not only at the University of California – Riverside, but at all universities. However, I do believe your article is misguided due to a lack of knowledge of Greek organizations. Please understand from an operational standpoint, fraternities and sororities are not meant solely for young men and women to be associated with a branded group. Fraternities and sororities are keen on providing services to their members such as leadership development and brotherhood/sisterhood development, which requires a limitation to membership. To provide the most effective and highest quality services, the number of members taken in must be monitored and controlled to create the optimal environment for these services. Additionally, most fraternities and sororities hold certain values and virtues above others, and not all students can align themselves with such values, and as a result not all students will benefit from such an organization. For example, someone passionate about community service wouldn’t excel as well in a swimming club because the swimming club cannot provide services for the person to develop and excel in community service, nor would the swimming club benefit from the person who is not passionate about swimming. It is not a matter of fairness, but rather a matter of incompatibility. Greek organizations individually cannot be as inclusive as other organizations that take in hundreds of students and still be effective and successful in developing its members, unless there were enough Greek organizations on campus to recruit the thousands of students on your campus. I hope you can understand the unique circumstance that Greek organizations are in. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact your University’s Interfraternity Council or Panhellenic Association for more information.
Sincerely,
Mr. TFTC
hi i dont even go here and im not affiliated with the greek system either but holy wow this article is not the business. you can’t hate something unless you’ve tried it. either that or somebody didn’t get a bid lol
During recruitment this past Fall I heard a quote several times that I believe holds more meaning now than it ever did before.
“You are going to receive only as much as you give”.
If you walk by letters and you put yourself in the position where you feel excluded then that seems like a personal problem. As a freshman who came into UCR with no intentions of rushing what-so-ever I did not belittle myself to an organization I knew nothing about, instead I walked by letters and tried to learn more about this strange new concept of Fraternities and Sororities and I can safely say I was shown just as much GENUINE love and hospitality in return, if not more. I don’t understand how you can write so much negative information about something you clearly have not even tried to understand. I am also ashamed at the person that allowed this article to be published because it makes UCR look just as bad as the Sororities and Fraternities it is wrongfully bashing.
While I do not agree or support this article by any means, I do not think that calling the author a bitch is the way we should show her she was wrong. We need to show her why we love our greek community and why we are better than what her article wrongfully portrayed. While this is her misinformed opinion, we should be able to respectfully disagree and help her see the errors in her article.
Granted that this article is written the “opinion” section but it is clearly written in a terrible manner, I would suggest Ms. Parker to validate and back her evidence of such claims before posting them on public forums such as this web site.
I used to be the president of a Greek organization at UCR. So you can imagine what position I’m speaking form. I noticed this article when someone posted it on Facebook. This article left me appalled simply because the author’s point is without question quixotic.
The article has a lot of good points, and the author came out strong, questioning the ‘existence’ of Fraternities and sororities, but lets me honest here. The true point was to question the recruitment philosophy of our organizations. This is the only thing she offered a solution to. It’s the only thing she questioned logically. Finally, it’s the main point she concluded with. In other words, some people get in and some people don’t, and the author disagrees with this practice. She has every right to, but lets look at this in a broader context.
After you graduate go try to get a job for a successful organization or company. When you get that job find some roommates that you’ve never met before. After that, find some friends. These are all normal aspirations, right? My point is Greek organizations do all of these things. They work together, they live together and they hang out together. These things are a part of life and you know what? Sometimes people aren’t going to want to do them with you. You may not qualify for that job, and those people you met on craigslist?? They might not feel comfortable living with you for whatever reason. Finally, sometimes people don’t want to be your friend. Does this sound harsh? Well this is life.
Try to peace together something great when you can’t choose those peaces. In an ideal world we could draw those peaces at random and still make something great. Yet, just like communism, this doesn’t work in the real world and in the real world Greek organizations are not what the author thinks they are.
At the University of California, Riverside, there is 1 journalist among hundreds of other student journalists. Though there are many different types of Creative Writing Clubs to choose from, should they even exist at UCR?
College is a time of growth, learning, and adaptation to brand-new, abrupt changes in one’s life. These new changes may include a foreign location, as close as Los Angeles, or as far as a nation outside of the United States. It can even mean lack of financial or emotional support from family due to disappointment in regards to their wishes for their child. No matter what the reason is, various college and university students often become involved in a variety of clubs and organizations throughout student life in order to connect with others who share similar feelings and interests. UCR is no exception to this.
An uninformed student may ask how one joins a Creative Writing Club. Is it through a simple sign-up? Maybe through attending an open, inclusive meeting and becoming deeply involved? Nope. Joining a Creative Writing Club is not nearly as easy as joining other nationally recognized organizations, such as Circle K International or the College Democrats or Republicans. The lack of inclusion within The Highlander Newspaper may bother or even intimidate students around campus due to their pompous status. Students may feel belittled reading the text from a member of one of these societies, or even misunderstood. The Highlander poses many negative connotations despite their various positive recognitions. However, the negatives ultimately outweigh the positives.
According to U.S. News and World Report, UCR is one of the most ethnically diverse universities in the country. The university’s positive reputation is reflected through different Greek organizations and resource centers for students from essentially every walk of life. Though this diversity shows through most of the clubs and organizations on campus, it is the Highlander newspaper that does not exhibit this sense of inclusion.
Like any other Creative Writing Club, each potential journalist member is required to experience the process of writing uneducated articles, only to be faced with the likelihood of humility across campus. How can this be possible on a campus that has such a great reputation for diversity? Newspapers exhibit signs of exclusion, especially when displaying their massive ego to the student body. Even when writing season ends, several paper presses continue to print slander and falsify the Greek community without an interview from anyone within the community. The problem with this resides in the fact that many other student writers interview people involved in the subject they are writing on in order to highlight factual information and what makes them unique to the university. Why does the Highlander have to bypass this and choose to not make an effort to get factual information?
I understand the prestige and honor of being a journalist. Newspapers, such as the Highlander, continue to be recognized on the national level. However, it seems that the greater the reputation of the newspaper, the more exclusive it is. With low percentages of students involved in such a notable area of the college student lifestyle, this definitely makes one question why so much exclusion exists—not just at UCR, but at other colleges and universities.
Why is a mere 4 percent of the UCR student body involved with a Creative Writing Club? Those associated with these organizations may feel a sense of unity and inclusion within their own “family”. Connecting with a community of individuals who share the same interests and desires is often the top reason many join any kind of coalition like journalist team. This is completely understandable since the distinction of UCR is its sense of unity and pride. However, outside members may only feel segregation. While this may not be the intention of these fellowships, it is the result. Once potential writers are chosen to join, the accepted feel united, and the rejected feel disassociated. This feeling may worsen after rush because the “rushee” may have already begun to feel a close connection with the current members. Is this what UCR stands for? Does joining a newspaper become a statement of exclusion to others?
There are hundreds of other organizations that do not have negative reputations of peer pressure and hazing that students can feel accepted and united in, such as fraternities and sororities. These feelings of acceptance can even push members to say or write articles that are not considered a “smart choice.” These are the choices that increase the risks of assault, mentally transmitted infections, and even death.
I am not in support of suspending every Creative Writing Club at UCR, but I am also not in support of the article selection process of the Highlander, regardless of the university. Perhaps the selection process should be altered and based on other factors; most Newspapers are based on shock factor. The process of recruiting more journalists seems rather superficial since rush does not last very long. A current newspaper member cannot get to know a potential writer on a personal level after such a short timeframe. Therefore, the Highlander should be just as open as other organizations and eliminate any forms of superficial bias. At a university that has an incredible reputation of diversity and inclusion, such an exclusive selection of its members is not an accurate reflection of what UCR stands for.
Courtney,
You should have took into consideration the repercussions of your article before submitting it. 4% of the student body doesn’t sound big, but you should have been prepared for the people who are part of the 4% to respond. You are only 19 years old and a second year. You still have a lot to learn about the UCR campus itself. I really hope you take the time to read the comments below. Take this as a learning experience.
Good point.
Take the time to get to know us Miss Parker.
In response to your article, I completely understand where you are coming from but your points of view are greatly misguided. Your article shows a highly biased and under-researched point of view. In order to be taken more seriously, you cannot just blatantly attack an institution without credible sources or an understanding of the opposing point of view. Many of the points provided come with no backing or credible sources other than personal opinion, and no comments or points of view from any of the Greek Organizations were provided. As there are two sides to any argument, there should be two sides to a well-written persuasive piece. By not providing these criteria, all you have succeeded in doing is become a target for the angered organizations, whom you did not give a voice to in your article. Doing so, I believe all that has been accomplished is a uniting of the Greek System by something that they believe is uncalled for. In the future, please try to write your articles with a little more scholarly substance and a little less bias.
It makes me sad to think ignorant people like you exist at UCR. Not only did you do an excellent job basically demonizing groups of people you obviously know nothing about but you also just alienated a very large group of people. Although you are entitled to your opinions, I believe that if you even so much as took the time to get to know some of these people you would realize the positive impact being part of an organization on campus is. It provides enrichment to the lives of many yet you choose to ignore that part because it probably doesn’t make as good a story as you would like.
Courtney,
I do not see any “credible” information in ANY of your statements. This is just a rant filled with common misconceptions of fraternities and sororities. As a member of the UCR Greek system, I can tell you that we are not a bunch of stereotypical or intimidated individuals who only care for “certain” types of people. I can honestly say that EVERY Greek organization at UCR accepts each of their members for WHO THEY ARE regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, social status, grade level, body type, etc. In fact, we are a very diverse family of individuals who are committed to: Brotherhood, Sisterhood, Dedication, Passion, Community Service, Justice, Education, and simply, Family. Do you know that every fraternity and sorority on campus donates to their own individual philanthropy? Of which includes: HIV/AIDS research, children’s hospital research, cancer research, breast cancer awareness just to name a few. I honestly do not know why the UCR newspaper let you publish this for public viewing. I mean to call out two specific orgs in your rant is really absurd and unprofessional. Let this be a lesson for you and your future writings. Study these comments and do your proper research next time you decide to complain about something.
I have nothing against you as you the right to speak your mind and I respect that, but next time just do your proper research. Thank you!
For my fellow brothers and sisters: “It is our bonds that make us stronger”
Ms. Amateur Hour,
I hope you don’t intend to go into a career of journalism. You might one day find yourself accused of libel. Next time you want to write a defamatory article, please do yourself a favor and do some actual research; no one likes a yellow journalist.
Let’s not focus on what was wrong with this article, I like to think of myself as a glass half full type of guy. Firstly those Pi Alpha Kappa boy’s are a menus to the UCR community. Secondly fraternity/sorority life is exclusive. Courtney has proven her understanding that “Connecting with a community of individuals who share the same interests and desires is often the top reason many join any kind of coalition like a sorority or a fraternity,” the same reasoning that I would extend to any organization or business, even a group of friends. Like all coalition’s, fraternities and sororities have a unique set of values, standards and character traits, that they expect their members to exemplify, and they seek in their potential new members. Although the article can be misleading, I believe she meant to target social greek fraternities and sororities key word, social. Courtney states, “Even when rush ends, several Greek societies continue to advertise their organization without an invitation to join…..Why do Greek organizations have to go beyond this if they do not make an effort to recruit new members?” contradicting herself, inadvertently I believe. Remember the key word?….social? Fraternities and sororities each have individual values but commonly seek, confident, charismatic, interesting socialites AND OR those lacking in confidence, charisma, and social prowess, but show the willingness and desire to obtain these qualities. All of which are qualities that can be measured by a simple introduction. Every day there are letters on campus is “an invitation to join.”
All that SHIT being said…… do we think we are better than you?……. well thats simple mathematics: (We hold our organizations values paramount, they either reflect our personal values or expand upon them) + (We actively seek and recruit people who we believe exemplify our values) = YES we definitely think we’re better than you (this article basically built the pedestal and lifted us to the top) and Yes we will be persistent in seeking those with common interests and values (i.e. we will remain exclusive.)
Does that mean that we believe you don’t have the potential to become charismatic, confident, and not sooo socially awkward?…….NO, but thats not really for us to decide now is it? That is a question for the individual after careful evaluation of their personal values and the values of the organization they are attempting to join?
Sincerely,
That Typical Frat Douche,
P.S. Its not my fucking job, responsibility, nor moral obligation to tend to the wounds of failed social experiences; thats life. Get used to it. Rejection is a nearly unavoidable experience for any socialy active individual, its how you chose to respond to rejection and failure that determines one’s GRIT. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURDENING ME WITH YOUR INSECURITIES….. I’ve got my own issues to deal with. Thank you.
It seems that your main gripe with Fraternities and Sororities is the fact that they are so “exclusive”, but what you must understand is that it is not a right of anyone to join a Greek organization – it is a privilege. In this article, you regurgitate negative stereotypes about Greek sororities and fraternities (as if competitive Law, Medical, Business, and Cultural fraternities don’t exist as well?) all while ignoring the good that Greek organizations do for UCR, charities, and the Riverside community such as helping local businesses by hosting fundraisers, raising thousands of dollars per philanthropy, and completing community service that has assisted in UC Riverside ranking in the top 10 nationally on Washington Monthly’s College Survey.
I respect your right to freedom of speech but when you, as a journalist, write an obviously emotionally-charged article putting down UCR’s Greek Life who does such a great job at providing philanthropy, community service, and recognition to the campus it makes you and the UCR Highlander look very hurt and unprofessional. I understand that you are concerned about those who do not get accepted into these organizations, but that is apart of life. No one is guaranteed anything and you do not always get in where you want. Being a student at UC Riverside I’d think you, of all people, would understand that.
Good evening.
100th comment! Do i win a cookie?
As an alumni of UCR, I am ashamed to see that my former institution allowed such a poorly researched article to be published. The use of incorrect facts to slander the names of Greek organizations was not a quality I expected out of The Highlander.
Courtney,
There is a tremendous amount of false data in your article that I would like to address but don’t even know where to begin. You are not an ignorant person, though what you have written is just that. As an active member of a sorority on campus, I am genuinely affected by your negative and condescending article. Like many others have suggested, please do inform yourself more about the foundation and values upon which we, sororities and fraternities, stand for. Our selection process is much different than the one you have explained it to be. In fact, there are some sororities and fraternities on campus who do rush all year round; that statement alone claims your article to be inaccurate and poorly written.
It seems to me as though even with the omission of sororities and fraternities on campus, denial and rejection is inevitable in one’s life. What you lack here are valid points and people like me, involved in the Greek system, do not appreciate this type of portrayal of our sister/brotherhoods. Though you may not understand nor respect our organizations, it is not just for you to belittle something you clearly know nothing about. Most of the people involved in a sorority or fraternity on campus at UCR will tell you that prior to rushing, they did not picture themselves to be in one. What makes them stay? All the positive outcomes being in a sorority or fraternity has come to offer: Philanthropy events, everlasting friendships, personal growth. Yes, everyone is entitled to their own opinion but an opinion only goes so far when the person is misinformed. We are not evil; we are people too. Just because we are proud does not mean that we are superior. Do us all a favor and speak or rather write, only when your facts are accurate.
Is this where I start the slow clap?
Fantastic Article! Great work you got a reaction out of people maybe they will look at how things are and reevaluate their system. No one likes to hear the truth! And now we see what the truth can do, I am glad that you did not downsize. Once again, FANTASTIC JOB COURTNEY!!!
Fantastic?? Please you’re a freakin Unicorn…
Dave,
So yeah I am a UNICORN!! They are awesome and the point of being a Unicorn is just being that I know that I am magical and not afraid to show it!! So power to all of the unicorns out there!!!
First, it simply is not the truth. Second, it is a poorly written argument that is ridden with errors that was clearly composed with a piss poor effort in research and editing. Third, there is slanderous language used that improperly berates an entire campus community, which just comes off as her having a personal vengeance against Greek life in general, probably because she didnt get a bid. Fourth, any point you claim to make is lacking in any type of creditation due to the fact that your name is unicorn. Just plain stupid.
See the problem with your comment is that you go to attack me and my username that I chose. That is the same problem that a lot of these points are having they are simply attacking Courtney as a person, which is crazy because she a great writer, instead of challenging the idea that Courtney is bringing up.
P.S. Oh and Unicorns are super amazing!!
So I think you skipped points 1 through 3. I hoped that my numbering would have helped.
Hahaha that’s true. So, your first point is just simply the opposite of my original comment so enough said there on my part. Your Second point I did mention by stating that she is a great writer but I can elaborate by saying that she has research in there and she has at least three sources which is all that an article needs to show that she has support, especially since it is an opinions article, it is not in the news section and that’s just it, it is an opinion. Oh and for your third point there seems to be no slanderous language she clearly states that she does not want the whole Greek life to disappear she wants them to change the selection process. Oh, and by saying that she has a vengeance due to the fact that she did not get a bid you assume that she wanted to be in a fraternity or sorority that’s not a good assumption because once again that is an attack on her not on what she actually wrote, oh and if she did want to be in one and she did not get in then this shows that she has first-hand experience on the exclusivity of the whole fraternity and/or sorority selection process.
If unicorns were real, I would illegally poach them until they were extinct.
I don’t understand how people can disrespect Courtney. It’s in the OPINION section for a reason. Don’t disrespect a student because of their perspective. Challenge, okay. But name calling and harsh language is not effective or productive.
It is the freakin Internet. Don’t expect your opinion to be as golden as the law, people will judge you especially if the opinion is biased and or offensive. Get use to it, internet trash talking is as common as people drinking water…
While I don’t think Courtney should have to deal with the amount of harassment she is dealing with right now, I understand why she is receiving it. People are disrespecting her and calling her ignorant because her article lacked facts to back up herr statements, which were based on her own speculation and media stereotypes. If she had researched she would have known that several of herr statements were in fact grossly false.
Additionally, the comment she made on Twitter about being ready to take the heat, and later tweets showing quite the opposite show her naïveté and inability to handle the results of a situation that she created, making her seem juvenile and irresponsible. She also posted a tweet saying that the article could have been more offensive, making it seem as if her entire purpose was to offend and lash out, rather than to write a well informed, balanced piece of journalism.
I don’t think that she’s a “bitch” for wanting to express her opinion, I just think she’s an irresponsible and ignorant writer. Even opinion pieces cannot have made up facts in them.
If I could tell her one thing, it would be that in my personal opinion, if you’re going to write an article like this one, an article that’s full of quite offensive misconceptions and untruths, be prepared to have at the very least, the four percent of the student body that you wrote about be furious with you.
Also, you say, “Don’t disrespect a student because of their perspective.” Well that goes both ways. Don’t disrespect a student because of their affiliation or lack thereof. It’s their choice to make.
Courtney, so basically every sports team ( international level,college, high school and clubs/private) should all give giant open arms and let everyone in ehy? If they don’t people who didnt not make it (rejected/cut) will feel horrible? Realize this, these organizations also do “rush” and their Rush and Cut is way more harsh. Just like Jobs/career, there are so many people in this world, not everyone will make the “cut”. if we continue to be carebears, how can anyone push themselves beyond their limits? How does the society advance?
Oh please. Sports team judge applicants by their talent and ability. Greek organizations judge applicants on their ability to average a 2.0 CHASS GPA, rufie girls, and drive the $60,000 BMW their parents bought them.
If you don’t have something nice to say about the subject at least make it not one of ignorance. These are clearly stereotypes of Greek life. I know many people from Greek that are consistently on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists every quarter even with their tough workload. Aside from that, they have jobs off-campus to pay for their OWN education, rent, and necessities. And rufie girls? Are you kidding me.. please get your head out of these stereotypes. We are not children anymore. I respect your opinion for not liking Greek life, but I do not appreciate these false images you claim these people to have.
3.43 BCOE GPA, virgin, poor as fuck.
go get throatfucked by a chimpanzee.
Greek students generally have a higher GPA than non.
I have a >3.9 GPA and have been in a committed ‘rufie’ free relationship for over 2 years. My BMW is only worth 7 grand. Oh, I’m the IFC President as well by the way. I’m not offended by your comment though, or surprised for that matter. What I will say is that if you come out to formal recruitment this winter, you may be surprised.
Hey! I like my Beamer!
So now you are comparing fraternities and sororities to sports teams? You are saying that it is a competition to get into a fraternity or sorority, and that only certain people are able to make the cut? Does this not reenforce what Courtney was stating in her article, that these organizations are completely exclusive. In my OPINION, and from what I have seen, the judging that comes from a fraternity or sorority begins the very first time a member lays eyes on someone they think might fit in with their organization. If their target is physically attractive, athletic, or well dressed, they are more likely to approach this person than someone who does not regularly work out or does not put as much effort into their image. That just goes to show how selective a fraternity or sorority can be, and when inviting people to join, exclude a large group of people. Now dont get mad, because it is my OPINION, but I think that putting someone down just because of what she thinks about a particular type of organization is pathetic and completely uncalled for. To attack a person for a specific viewpoint is juvenile, and just goes to show how eager people are to hurt someone else.
This is the furthest thing from the truth. I understand opinion based articles are good. But published opinions should be at the very least based on thorough research, which she clearly has not done. Educate yourself Miss Parker.
This students opinion on Greek Life bothers me not one bit to say the least, what does, however, is some peoples lack of research and education when it comes to Greek Letter Organizations. The most ignorant comment i have read is that stating “ohh those orgs in the picture aren’t even Greek lol” Are you kidding me? Phi Alpha Delta, sounds Greek to me, look at the Greek Alphabet, or did you not learn it while you rushed/pledged. Whether they be professional, multi-cultural, black, asian, jewish, etc, they are all Greek Letter Orgs, and serve different purposes, some are social, some focus only on community service, some step/stroll, regardless, just because they might not be a part of the popular IFC or Panhellenic council, here on our campus, does not mean they are not “GREEK”. Im sure not all fraternities/sororities we are a part of here at UCR are as popular at other campuses. You have to look at Greek life as a whole, not just here at UCR.
You have to realize what is implied by “Greek.” Many organizations use Greek letters as a name, but the term “Greek” usually refers to the IFC and Panhellenic community. There are plenty of organization that use Greek letters and are not at all a fraternity. Gamma Beta Phi and Omicron Delta Kappa are both renowned honor societies, but they are certainly not fraternities. And while there are many different groups that are fraternities that use Greek letters (I’m in one), the term “Greek fraternity/sorority” is pretty much always reserved for the social ones. When you hear “Greek fraternity,” think of it more as a nickname for an IFC fraternity, not any organization with Greek letters as a name. Though I cannot speak on behalf of Phi Alpha Delta, I would believe they would categorize themselves as a “professional” fraternity.
did you not get a bid??
How dare you make that assumption? Don’t assume that I’m an angry person that didn’t get a bid and I’m writing this as revenge on this community. How pathetic do you think I am. Oh right, you know nothing about me.
I believe Mr.FRATSTAR11 was responding to Leonardo Diaz.
Since you don’t have your editor here for this (not like he or she helped much anyways, I’m looking at you “Pi Alpha Kappa”) I’ll help you out. First of you start out with a statement and end it with a question mark. Question marks are reserved for questions. Two, you claim he made an assumption. That seems quite assumptive considering he actually asked a question. A yes or no answer would have sufficed. Then you claim that he assumes you are “writing this as revenge on this community”. Where did that come from? Once again you fly off the chain with these assumptions.
No Leo, There are actually 9 Greek fraternities and 6 Greek sororities. Those other organizations are not social Greek so there pretty much irrelevant. Its pretty clear you didn’t get a bid Leo.
This exclusivity you speak of is the result of UCR policy, not the organizations themselves. Restricting the number of “Greek” fraternities and sororities onto campus has pushed these 15 organizations to their limit. They have no choice in the matter. I suggest you petition to create an fraternity or sorority of your own, and truly understand the hostility our fellow Highlanders face to do such things.
Want to ease this tension? Start at looking at ALL these organizations as Student Life at UC Riverside rather than labeling clubs, fraternities or sororities as Greek or non-Greek. Every single one of these associations want to work to better themselves through cooperation in the name of philanthropy and service, not to create animosity.
We are Highlanders and even more so, we are Americans. Lets start acting like it.
You guys need to watch The House Bunny starring Anna Faris and Emma Stone. I think we could all learn something from Shelley Darlington, a lovable fish-out-of-water who breathes life and beauty into the Greek life of her local university!!!!!!
On the racially exclusive note, there are NO Greek letter organizations that advertise themselves as Caucasian oriented, however there are multiple Latin-American and African-American Greek letter organizations.
Aww man the American Red Cross and the Associated Students Program Board can lead to sexual assault, STIs and death! I didn’t know that, we should definitely ban them!
“There are hundreds of other organizations… that students can feel accepted and united in, such as the American Red Cross and the Associated Students Program Board. These feelings of acceptance can even push members to say or do things that are not considered a “smart choice.” These are the choices that increase the risks of sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections, and even death.”
The bad outweighs the good???? You’re scale is broken.
I don’t get it why so much hate towards greeks; someone clearly has a bias, i understand that this is an editorial however your lack of overall research compromises your journalistic integrity. All in all you are a horrible journalist. Muckraking is below journalism.
http://totalfratmove.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/95681fbf980ad938aae0bd973fee6b99305834180.jpg
Okay, I’m going to start this response with this: I AM THE WRITER OF THIS ARTICLE, and I am telling all of you who are responding to this article as if it’s going to wreck the reputation of every fraternity and sorority at UCR to CALM DOWN. There’s a reason why this article is in the Opinions section.
I will say that I’m sorry that my argument hurt many people’s feelings, but I will not apologize for what I wrote, because that is what I truly believe. It sucks that I don’t look at Greek life in a positively glowing light. But you know what? I DON’T THINK THAT THE REQUIREMENT OF BEING A JOURNALIST IS TO BE “NICE” AND REVIEW EVERYTHING POSITIVELY. I’m not gonna be “nice” about my opinion in order to stop people from disliking me. Journalism DOES NOT work like that.
To those people who swear that my information is “misguided”, “false”, and all that jazz, it isn’t. I spent several hours researching statistics and information regarding these organizations. And by the way, I’m pretty sure that it wouldn’t have mattered how much research I provided- ALL OF YOU WOULD HAVE STILL SAID THAT THERE WASN’T ANY RESEARCH IN MY ARTICLE. Think about that. I honestly think that my “lack of research” is an excuse for why some of you don’t like what I had to say. Imagine if my opinion was positive, and I didn’t provide ANY information. I’m sure I wouldn’t be getting the back lash that I’m getting now.
Next thing I want to point out is those of you who are saying that my writing is “poor” and are comparing it to a “middle school newspaper article”. Writing is both my passion and my skill. If my writing was really that bad, than my article wouldn’t have been published in the first place. Those of you who think the Highlander Newspaper has poor judgment truly insults ME, because you are now disrespecting the Highlander Staff. The Writing Staff are truly skilled writers and editors who know the correct qualifications of publishing an article in any issue. If you all think I’m such a “bad writer”, why don’t you take this suggestion: READ MY OTHER ARTICLES THAT I’VE WRITTEN FOR THE HIGHLANDER THIS QUARTER. Judge my actual writing techniques instead of the content present. Read my other article that is in the Opinions section this week on drug testing on minors. Until you take the time to read my other pieces, you are not qualified to tell me that I’m a bad writer. By the way, whoever said I wrote this the night before, you have no idea. This actually took me 2 days to write. I was even finishing this article on Thanksgiving morning. Stop making assumptions.
I also want to point out that you all who are taking SO much time of your day to respond and react to this ONE article honestly need to get your priorities straight. It is almost Finals weeks…what are you doing? There are people who have found me on Facebook and Twitter. You could have spent that time studying or writing an essay.
Last thing I want to address is the name calling that has been happening. To call someone any offensive name is just petty. I didn’t call ANYBODY any offensive names in my article (even though some of you think I did…maybe you should re-read it and not stick words into my mouth or, in this case, my article). To be called a “dumb bitch” is just awful. The majority of you writing these scathing comments don’t even know me as a person. I didn’t outwardly insult anybody in my article, otherwise, one of the staff members would have told me to change it.
I know this will only cause more controversy on this page, but this was just something I wanted to leave you all with. I don’t think any of you are qualified to insult or ridicule me. Challenge me? Sure. Present a counterargument? Of course. But to call me names and insult the amazing Highlander staff is truly disrespectful.
Again, the only thing I apologize for is for hurting anybody’s feelings on this sensitive topic.
P.S.: Thank you all for giving the Highlander more readers and exposure! That is the great thing that has come out of this. Also, those of you who are SO passionate about what I wrote, become a contributing writer for the newspaper. They always accept new writers!! =D
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a human being so desperate for attention.
Could you provide your sources?
As much as I agree with you, we do need to clear up that something cannot be libel if it is an opinion. It needs to be established that what is printed is a clear misrepresentation of facts with malicious intent. It is a little hard to say exactly which points in the article are misrepresentation of facts versus opinion. Nonetheless, this article is a perfect example of ignorance and bias feeding into stereotypes.
Amazing? I would hardly call the Highlander that.
Want real, stimulating articles written by fellow Highlanders? http://www.spoiledminds.com
I just have a few questions if your information is so accurately researched,
-Who is Pi Alpha Kappa?
-What source did you use to come to the conclusion that joining a Greek organization leads you to make choices that cause, “the risks of sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections, and even death.”?
And, who did you interveiw to gain your information about recruitment?
Credit is given where it is due, but if you’re wondering why people are accusing you of writing poorly or thinking you did this the night before, this is why.
Read your other article.
Comparing the suspicious activity that should warrant drug testing of minors to the suspicious activity that warrants the investigating of airline passengers from preventing a major terrorist attack such as 9/11.
Seems legit.
Why do people like me take the time to read up on your Courtney Parker and check your social networks?
Maybe because “Greeks” have had a deep rooted respect in their school as always in the past and it’s absolutely degrading when one of the paper’s writers with such a lack of professionalism chooses to practice slander and then hide behind the Opinion section.
All the people below have opinions too and they’ve expressed them as well. But the fact that they have clearly debunked the entirety of what you have written and all you can reply with is rhetorical questions, a few capitalized words and an end statement that clearly reflects your lack maturity?
Courtney Parker you definitely have a LONG (capitalized words fosho) way to go if you ever want to make it in this field.
It also wasn’t hard to “find her on Facebook” after she commented using her Facebook. These logical fallacies are making finals preparation exponentially more humorous!
How does one, as you put it, “hide behind the opinion section?” By writing for an opinion section, you are completely exposing yourself and what you believe in. I really think you should reevaluate your statement. And as for her being immature, I believe that the people on here who take direct attacks at her are the ones that are truly immature. I believe that if Courtney actually has the courage and talent to get her story into this newspaper, she is definitely an experienced writer. If people are so upset they should write their own rebuttals, and try to get them published in the paper.
Slander
Noun
The action or crime of making a false spoken statement damaging to a person’s or group’s reputation.
Verb
Make false and damaging statements about (someone).
i live in the dorms and ive seen this author who is employed by the rha do some pretty “out of bounds” things…
posts below also say she was posting stuff on twitter but her twitter is locked now… i dont think anyone on the highlander should just be posting things all over social networks trying to start more controversy.. it reflects poorly on our paper and our school
i wasnt going to rush but this makes me feel like doing it now. the people writing the comments have better sources, information and input then the article itself
I am here to say that I also live in the Residence Halls, and, in fact, work with Courtney. I have yet to see her do anything “out of bounds” in her line of work. She is actually appreciated by many people for the help that she provides. If you so choose to rush, that is completely your choice, and nobody is going to try to stop you. I wish you the best of luck with their selection process, and hope you are able to get a bid.
What about pulling a piece of shit article out oh her ass. I’d say that is pretty out of bounds if the goal is to have a newspaper on campus that is to be taken seriously.
The last time I checked, writing an article about how one feels is not out of bounds at all. But that is just what I am under the impression of.
You should, Ucr Greek life is the best decision that I have made. At the very least stop by and take some time to put yourself out there and really get a chance to conenct to your campus.
Nobody hides behind an opinion section by expressing their opinion. That’s the point of an opinion section. Instead of criticizing her about a “lack of professionalism,” perhaps you could explain how you disagree, gathering information to support a counter argument. Instead of telling her there “long way to go” (insult), you could tell her upon what she can improve in her writing.
Its not like like fifty other people have written counter arguments addressing the apparent misuse of research and fact organization presented in the original article…
I liked Justine’s the best. Here it is again. Enlighten yourself.
“I understand that this is an ‘opinion’ based article, but in any case it is still an article that could be seen by the roughly 20,000 students that attend UCR. According to your twitter you were “ready to take the scrutiny from those who are offended by [the] Greek life article in the newspaper. Bring it.” but I hope you not only take, but respect what we, as a unified whole, are saying to you, rather than brush it off as some kind of signifier that this controversy is giving you any credit as a journalist.
That being said, any respected article, whether it be for or against something should be based on factual information, and besides your reference to the tragic event that took place on a DIFFERENT campus, your article completely lacks that. First of all the title of this post is questionable given that the majority of your statements attack the 6 Panhellenic sororities and 9 IFC Fraternities, disregarding the other 25 or so that you mention in the beginning. Also, the picture you posted is not of the any of the 15 social greek organizations on campus, yet those are the only two mentioned by name in the article, kind of, seeing as you mentioned Pi Alpha Kappa, which simply does not exist on our campus in reference to Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Chi Omega.
If you wanted any credibility for this article it would have been wise to interview those who wear letters and those who don’t instead of solely misguiding the minds of anyone who reads this into thinking that what YOU are saying is true.
Yes, UCR is one of the most diverse campuses in the nation, and I applaud you for getting this information correct, but what you fail to mention is that our greek community is also one of the most diverse. Not only do the social greek organizations have people of every background but there are also plenty of business, cultural and academic lettered groups that exist too, creating a home for everyone. Through there is a selection process when you go through recruitment that is in no way a negative, as I’m sure the highlander newspaper does not publish every article that is sent in. As far as I know each greek organization on campus stands for something different, something amazing that connects its members together so when you go through recruitment that is what we’re looking for….may I mention that none of our letters symbolize “sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections, and even death.”
Each year during panhellenic recruitment, we push so hard for the UCR student body to go through, and yet each year we have a very few amount of people who decide too, we would love for the greek community to be huge but the fact of the matter is people are busy with their own things, own clubs, etc. and simply decide not to. When you go through recruitment you are bound to find a home for yourself, not going through is the only thing that prevents you from being a part of our so called “elitist group.”
I am proud to be a part of my sorority as I’m sure the other commenters on this post are proud to be a part of theirs. The sisterhood that comes along with being part of such an amazing organization is something that is hard to explain to someone that is not a part of it but if you bothered to sit down and talk to me for a minute I bet you wouldn’t doubt the love I have for the girls I call my sisters as well as the greek community in general. I think that it is disrespectful on so many levels to spread this kind of ignorance to people who may be uninformed, as well as it is offensive to anyone who takes pride in being a part of this community. Not everyone has to be a part of something in order to have respect for it.”
I have already read it. My reply was not an argument for or against Greek life. There are many solid counter arguments, and I am completely fine with debates. I am not, however, okay with the majority of the comments made to the writer, which are insulting to say the least. Most of these insulting comments were given by those affiliated. I would like to point out that a vulgar response to this article only makes the organizations look worse. The above argument is an exception, and I’m glad that some people are able to take an opinion and oppose it without being disrespectful. “It’s not like fifty other people have written counter arguments”: Your response to mine, though sarcastic and amusing, is irrelevant.
I’m calling bs on you being in a frat. Obvious gdi move, naming yourself “inafrat”. What she can improve on is doing some research on correct names, and fair comparison between groups that are being compared. If she brings up circle k doing community service, mention the thousands of hours that Greeks log each year, after all they are the ones who got ucr the high ranking in community service in Washington magazine
Please read my reply to A_Gentleman. Thank you.
Then why couldn’t it be written as an article. From what I can tell Courtney has written many articles before but the one she chooses to write in relation to the Greek community is filled with unsupportable facts and clearly has places where it shows her downright negativity toward the organizations.
Yes I agree its on the opinion section, but its on the opinion section of a newspaper that is supposed to have positive ties with all groups of all kinds on campus. I feel like this opinion did go a little too far and for some reason I imagine a bunch of people at the Highlander convening and feeling good about themselves because “we finally stuck it to the Greeks” or “look at their response to the opinion page” Why do I infer this? Well Courtney’s social networks reflect that she was looking for a fight, and she chose the place to do it to be the newspaper on the campus. Because if she does it there she can just “hide” behind the Highlander.
This is honestly the only article I can find on the Greek community and as a third party viewer its disturbing that their relationship with the Highlander or at least one writer had to amount to this. I wonder if it was the Highlander… or if it was Courtney that truly felt this way about this Greek community which tends to do so much for campuses across the country. But the area is to grey to tell.
Also kudos to the editor. It appears that the editor is too blame because they obviously let this pass without demanding a little fact checking. Of course such is not needed for an opinion section, but such things do boost the credibility of a news source.
And if I were the news source of an entire University I would think I would like to be credible.
The person above mentioned slander but I think he meant to say Libel, its obvious that there is some amount of defamation rooted at the heart of this article that much is true.
Now it just looks like “its in the opinion section” is the last line of defense
First, I completely agree that it is wrong that people called you a “dumb bitch” and other names. It’s not the way to go about this.
You didn’t research enough, as stated many times. Those Pi Alpha Kappa men are the best! If you researched recruitment, you would know it’s not superficial like you’re claiming that it is. When it comes to recruitment, there’s no room for comments on physical appearances.
Writing may be your passion but you have work ahead of you to make it in journalism. For example, you wrote:
“There are hundreds of other organizations that do not have negative reputations of peer pressure and hazing that students can feel accepted and united in, such as the American Red Cross and the Associated Students Program Board. These feelings of acceptance can even push members to say or do things that are not considered a “smart choice.” These are the choices that increase the risks of sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections, and even death.” You said that Red Cross and ASPB will give students feelings of acceptance. You then went on to say that those same feelings of acceptance cause students to make bad decisions. To be fair, editors should have caught that. I feel like a sentence was left out.
“Judge my actual writing techniques instead of the content present. Read my other article that is in the Opinions section this week on drug testing on minors. Until you take the time to read my other pieces, you are not qualified to tell me that I’m a bad writer.”- How about this: judge fraternities/sororities based on facts instead of false stereotypes and untrue statements. Read about what we actually do and take the time to actually get to know us/the facts/what we’re really about. Until you take the time to do that, you are not qualified to judge us.
Courtney,
The majority of the Greek community, myself included, respects your opinion and understands that it is merely that, an opinion (read the below comments). It has never been our intention here at UCR to make other students feel intimidated or threatened as you mentioned we did. I do not agree with the behavior of some of my fellow Greek organization members. The harsh statements were uncalled for, but I do believe that you told us to “bring it” on your twitter account which truly was not hard to find. I completely agree with you that the recruitment process of our organizations is exclusive, but that is beyond our control. We do not take such small numbers of people because we want to, we accept small numbers because a small number of students choose to rush Greek organizations, most likely due to articles such as this one. You use very little facts to undermine what we do as an organization, “Greek organizations pose many negative connotations despite their various positive recognitions” almost as quickly as you bring a positive light to our accomplishments you then cut them down based off media, and stereotypes. I encourage you to look into recruitment a little deeper. Perhaps go through it yourself. As you seem to have no desire or intention to join a Greek organization you should not be affected if you were to face rejection, but could then write a more knowledgeable article about recruitment. We actual have a very broad set of standards we look for in a woman to join our organization and none of them are superficial; however, since you have never been in that situation you would not know. I also was extremely offended that you implied my decision to be a member of an organization which has taught me leadership skills, self-respect, a broader respect the world, and many other positive traits could put me at a greater risk of sexual assault, STD’s, and death. I am not offended however that you wrote this article. I appreciate the opinions of other students on campus as to how we could be more welcoming as I would love to see a larger number of girls participate in recruitment. If you had chosen to write this article with more solid proof we would have been more receptive to your claims; however, the picture you used was of professional organizations which actually have a much laxer process for which to receive an invitation to join. I encourage you to write a follow up article in which you have interviewed members from all different aspects of Greek life; current members, resigned members, people who have never rushed, and people who rushed but did not join. I would be more than willing to provide information about my chapter and the Panhellenic council.
Sincerely,
A Fellow UCR Student
As someone who is not affiliated, and agrees with Courtney’s article, I feel like you deserve an award for being able to appropriately criticize someone’s writing. You have clearly shown in a very professional manner that you can see one person’s side, but still disagree. I think that other people can really learn a lesson about criticisms from you.
Sweetheart, this isn’t journalism.
Normally I would respect the fact that you took the initiative to respond to your criticism, but when you call yourself a “good writer” and then have numerous grammatical errors, I really can’t take you seriously. I did take the time to review your other articles, and simple mistakes like the confusion between “then” and “than” or misplacing your commas make your credibility even lower. I understand that this deters from the underlying point, but it just seems grossly ironic. Also, spending 2 days on an article is significantly less than even my high school’s newspaper would spend. It appears as if you’ve gotten your opinions of Greek life from television shows & movies like “Greek” or “Animal House.”
Members of Greek organizations contribute a great deal to our campus, and I’ll use myself as an example. I worked for Housing (just like you do), I’m a member of ASUCR, I work for the Highlander Union, and my organization consistently has one of the highest cumulative GPAs on campus. I suggest you contact one of the many wonderful Greek RAs or PCs, as they can provide you with plenty of information.
The fact that you are attacking someone else’s grammar is absurd. That is about the most basic level of criticism when it comes to writing, and usually implies that you have no other valid argument. Next time you think about judging someone else’s writing, try to go below the surface and look at what the writer is actually saying, instead of making trivial judgements.
Are you mentally delusional NonFratMember? She was pointing out how much of a terrible writer Courtney Parker is by pointing out the grammatical errors in her report. You call it basic criticism, I call it criticism. Journalism involves grammar, and to be viewed as a ‘Professional Journalist’, I’m sure we can both agree there has to be a certain level of skill in grammar. You pointing out how stupid it was to point out her errors in grammar shows how you are avoiding everything Jackie posted in the first place. “Try to go below the surface and look at what the writer is actually saying”..If the writing can’t say it in the proper English, how can we go below the surface?, and next time follow your own advice 🙂
You did your research? You wrote about “Pi Alpha Kappa”, and completely misrepresented the Panhellenic recruitment process. Every woman that takes part in Panhellenic recruitment is accepted by a sorority. Get your facts straight.
And Mein Kampf was Hitler’s opinions, dumb bitch.
You cannot compare an article that regards lack of inclusion as a problem to Mein Kampf, regardless of your opinion about the article. Your malicious comment is a disgrace to any argument whether it agrees or disagrees.
Once again I am going to call out that you are in fact lying about being part of a “frat.” I don’t believe you. You seem way to much of a geed.
Just realize you are stating that intelligent comments lead you to believe I am not affiliated. Think about it.
No, but I am saying that your full of shit pretending to be in a fraternity, just so people think that your opinions are coming from a fraternity member.
There’s no reason for you to be upset. I haven’t written any comments for or against the article. You can only hope that no one in your frat could be such a geek, trying to encourage respect and “shit” like that.
God damn fucking GDI’s
and he didn’t say geek you fake fuck he said geed
Your comments are pathetic. Because one person decides to state their ideas based on how they feel about the article, you assume they are automatically not in a frat just because they do not agree with you? Maybe it is that this person actually has the intelligence and clever wording to show how everyone here is so ignorant. I have read InaFrat’s other comments, and this person clearly never states that they agree with the article. They seem to only make comments saying that people need to learn how to judge an article, and not the actual person writing it. It seems to me that people like yourselves are just taking personal attacks at others, because you have no other kind of valid argument. I mean, unless you actually know who this person is, you have no better idea than anyone else on here as to whether they are in a frat or not. I mean, for all we know, you may not even be in a fraternity?
You’re right. I misread and thought he said geek when he said geed. That must mean I’m not in a frat. What’s the point of attacking me, by the way? I haven’t said anything against you. I guess calling me a “geed” and a “fake fuck” don’t count as disrespect, because you don’t know me. Or you think you don’t.
So what if he’s a GDI or not? You’re saying being unaffiliated in a negative connotation and that just proves one of Ms. Parker’s points. Just because we are in Greek does mean we are more superior in any way.
The guys in my fraternity actually do encourage respect. However you clearly do not, as you are lying about being affiliated when in reality you are a gdi and it’s blatantly obvious.
AND THIS IS THE GIRL WHO WROTE ABOUT ALPHA CHI OMEGAS PHILANTHROPY 🙁
http://www.highlandernews.org/5117/kristins-story/
I can definitely see where you are coming from, but you should also take into consideration the types of organizations. Alpha Chi Omega for example is a panhellenic sorority and those have existed for decades and i’d assume more competitive to get into due to the amount of members, there’s no mention of those that are multicultural etc. And Greek life has a very strict no hazing policy, which the one you mentioned obviously didn’t follow. Like I said I understand your opinion, but you really should look more into the organizations themselves rather than grouping them as all the same. I personally find that very unfair to all Greek Orgs. especially the ones at UCR. From my own sorority and the people I’ve talked to in other organizations are really great people and if you really want to do a great article you should look into the uniqueness of every organization and figure out what their purpose is and how they are beneficial. Also, what I see honestly is blatant dislike of Greek orgs. and what you say isn’t supported by much fact or where you get the facts from and it doesn’t seem like you have a clear understanding of what being in a fraternity or sorority is and is going based off of assumptions
You do realize that these non profit organizations pay for most of the fun UCR students have. Rush is free for everyone and paid for by the organizations in which anyone can go to. But what do I know, I only manage 50k a year for one of these organizations in which 20% goes to rush for all of UCR. We voluntarily hold events for UCR students. You kick off/suspend Fraternity life at UCR, why would anyone stay around UCR. 65% plus commuter school with the most diversity and with a huge drop out rate.. People come here for various reasons, but very few chose to be here as a first choice. Fraternity life funded by the 2.1% keeps this place alive. Funny thing people don’t see is that a select few take all the liability, pay for everything, and work hard so that UCR can actually have fun things. Who put in the hub….? thats right a Fraternity guy… Go to claremont makenna or any other private school for a day and you’l realize not only are they smarter, have better job opportunities, but their school funds their parties and endorses fun. Individuals at this UC take it upon themselves to do so and why should they be mandated to allow everyone to include themselves in what the individuals are providing outside of school? We shouldn’t but we open it up for the first couple weeks of the quarter anyway. We pay to be apart of the university and to stay on campus.
As far as diversity goes I’m a Christian Kid in the Jewish Fraternity. Anyone can join a fraternity or a sorority. All we care about is if you’re going to try and help our organization and the school. This article should be titled how fraternities and sororities make this place tolerable not how we exclude people. We are paying a ton of money for rush…not for ourselves but to ensure that other people have a good time. If I thought of myself, I could have saved thousands of dollars on providing fun for more than just myself and taken a trip to cabo or maybe attended a private school. Maybe I should have as we are now seen as the villains of the UCR community.
wow thats sick. do you have more info of the hub?
My biggest problem with this article isn’t about what you wrote, although I do view it as problematic. I have a problem with the fact that there was nothing good mentioned about fraternities and sororities and the good that these organizations do to our campus. I understand that this opinion, but even a fourth grade knows that it’s good journalism to offer a comparison or another point of view other then your own. The fact that you didn’t make any single comparison, not even a sentence, shows how biased you were towards this subject from the very beginning. Good luck on your endevours, you are going to need it if this is the type of work you do.
Courtney……
http://www.quickmeme.com/meme/3s2sk2/
I think this is only highlighting the small amount of people who make it into the Greek community in a negative way. Yes, letters are always out on Wednesdays, but it is stated here that they don’t recruit during that time, but only flash the Letters for everyone else to see, as if in a “superior” way. Fraternities and Sororities are constantly recruiting new members. Yes, rush is only once or twice a year, but they encourage those who would like to join to go through rush, and some people even realize that the Greek life isn’t for them. And like Edd previously said, this article doesn’t mention anything good that the Greek community does what so ever.l Where’s the Justice in that? There could be Articles written about any kind of organization and the negative things about them, even if they are out there saving the world, but then we would never know, if only the “negative” stuff is mentioned!
I personally agree with a few of the points you made: Yes, Greek life is intimidating, exclusive, and at times an annoyance to those who are unaffiliated; No, I would never consider joining or rushing a fraternity.
That being said, the quality of your articles and your arguments, and your subsequent defense of both, are not up to par to the level that both you and the newspaper should be accountable to uphold. If you were as good of a writer as you claimed, your article should have communicated that for you. Instead, you presented a one sided and biased view that was backed with assumptions, personal feelings, and zero factual evidence. Your piece reads like a poorly written middle school persuasive essay that fails to do one of the most important things: persuade.
In addition to leaving out the entire other side of the argument, you contradict yourself quite often as well.
“This feeling may worsen after rush because the “rushee” may have already begun to feel a close connection with the current members.” –vs.– “The process of recruiting more members seems rather superficial since rush does not last very long. A current sorority or fraternity member cannot get to know a potential member on a personal level after such a short timeframe.”
You have clearly never rushed for an organization before; Feel free to ask anyone that has and they will let you know that more often than not, the rush process lasts long enough.
“There are hundreds of other organizations that do not have negative reputations of peer pressure and hazing that students can feel accepted and united in, such as the American Red Cross and the Associated Students Program Board.” –and then go on to say– “These feelings of acceptance can even push members to say or do things that are not considered a “smart choice.” These are the choices that increase the risks of sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections, and even death.”
Of the 2 days you spent writing this article, did you once proof read? Additionally, membership to the Associated Students Program Board is based on a highly competitive application process for both board members and the volunteer teams. You mention Circle K several times as if to suggest that a community service organization could serve the same purpose and fulfill the same functions as a fraternity or sorority.
There have, I’m sure, been plenty of incidents that have taken place at UCR that you could have cited as support to your argument, yet you chose to instead cite an unfortunate story that took place at a school notorious for it’s partying.
The biggest issue here is that I am someone who shares your opinion. You had a platform to share a compelling argument and instead published a half thought out article that is full of holes. Please research more thoroughly and present all sides of the argument
Are you a member of Circle K? Sounds like an advertisement lol
Bring Greek life under Title IX- NOW!
I want to let the world know about Dr, ovia the Great spell caster that brought back my husband to me when i thought all hope was lost. Dr, ovia used his powerful spell to put a smile on my face by bringing back my man with his spell, at first i thought i was dreaming when my husband came back to me on his knees begging me to forgive him and accept him back and ever since then he loves me more than i ever expected so i made a vow to my self that i will let the World know about Dr, ovia because he is a God on earth. Do you have problems in your relationship ? have your partner broke up with you and you still love and want him back ? Do you have problem with your finance ? or do you need help of any kind then contact Dr, ovia today for i give you 100% guarantee that he will help you just as he helped me. Dr, ovia email: oviashurene@gmail.com