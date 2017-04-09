Letter to the Editor

Newsroom 3-8-2017: We talk about the Rubidoux High School Walkout, "Feed The People" Protest and the state of originality in superhero films. 21:51

Newsroom 3-1-2017: Myles, Julian and Evan discuss: The state of UCR's R'Garden, the Oscars​​ and Trump blocking media from press briefing. 31:17

Newsroom 2-7-2017: We talk #NoBanNoWall Protests, The "War on Press," Should Sabra hummus be banned from campus?, and the Patriots' historic comeback 19:40

Newsroom 1-18-2017: We talk UC outsourcing IT jobs, R'Gear budget, Bike Share program and look ahead to Trump Inauguration. 30:01

Newsroom 1-11-2017: We discuss UC Teamster Union strikes, UC 'sanctuary campuses" and reflect on 2016 30:37

Newsroom 11-2-2016: ASUCR v the Chancellor, The Election, Hillary/FBI, Culture in Riverside 29:39

Newsroom 10-26-2016: Heat, WikiLeaks & Media ethics, Birth of a Nation 30:10

Newsroom 10-19-2016: ASUCR - VCSA, Clown craze, Bob Rylan - Nobel Prize 30:03

Newsroom 10-12-2016: Childcare Services defunding, Corporatization of UCR, Parking 29:54

Newsroom 5-31-2016: Bernie Sanders/Hillary Clinton rallies, School Year in Reflection 30:50

Newsroom 5-11-2016: Chancellor Wilcox, Graduation, Physical Master Plan, Spring Splash, Cigarettes 30:50

Newsroom 5-4-2016: BCOE, Donald Trump, Graduation, Ted Cruz 29:54

Newsroom 4-26-2016: ASUCR, Harriet Tubman, Spring Splash 31:45

Newsroom 4-19-2016: 9/11, Coachella, Earthquakes 30:04

Newsroom 4-12-2016 29:21

Newsroom 3-30-2016 26:53

Newsroom 3-2-2016 27:13

Newsroom 2-24-2016 27:56

Newsroom 2-9-2016 30:02

Newsroom 2-3-2016 29:36

Newsroom 1-12-2016 29:59

Newsroom 1-5-2016 28:45

Newsroom 12-2-2015 29:59

HNR112515_online 29:12

HNR111815_online 29:50

HNR11415_online 29:57

HNR102715_online 29:51

HNR_102115_online 26:27

HNR 100615_online 28:51

HNR 100615_online 28:51

HNR 92915_online 23:18

HNR 6315_mixdown_website 29:30

HNR 5_20_15_online_mixdown 28:09

HNR 5_12_15_online 33:46

HNR 5_5_15_online 30:28

HNR 4_22_15_online 29:47

HNR 4_14_15_online 29:58

HNR 4_1_15_online 27:50

HNR 3_4_15_online 29:42

HNR 29:59

HNR 2_11_15_online 28:38